Medicare Advantage Works for Wisconsin’s Seniors. Let’s Keep it that Way.

By Vivian Watson

With the election behind us, lawmakers across Wisconsin are gearing up for a new year and new administration. For seniors like me, our elected officials’ plans to protect our 65+ population are particularly crucial. Affordable health care programs like Medicare Advantage need to be protected, ensuring Wisconsinites’ access to quality care, especially when it comes to our Black community here in Milwaukee (and statewide). By safeguarding Medicare Advantage, our leaders can ensure every senior has the opportunity to thrive in their health and well-being.

As a Medicare Advantage beneficiary, I’ve experienced how this program breaks down the barriers that often stand between seniors and high-quality health care. With its broad benefits—from prescription drug coverage to wellness programs and out-of-pocket cost limits—Medicare Advantage offers security and peace of mind. It allows us to focus on staying healthy rather than worrying about how to pay for essential services. For me, this program has been a lifesaver, helping me manage chronic conditions with a care team that understands my needs and supports my health goals.

Medicare Advantage also plays a crucial role in serving Wisconsin’s Black community. For years, racial disparities have left too many of us with inadequate access to care and wellness opportunities, especially in underserved areas. Medicare Advantage actively works to address these gaps by offering plans that include transportation services, telehealth options, and culturally competent care providers. That’s why nearly 65% of Black Medicare-eligible seniors choose Medicare Advantage over traditional Medicare. This program’s extensive benefits and accessibility remove many of the barriers that have historically kept Black seniors from receiving the quality care they deserve.

Despite its importance for our nation’s seniors, Medicare Advantage has seen threats to its funding. Over the past few years, the Centers of Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) has reduced its investment in the program, jeopardizing the benefits millions of Americans depend on. If lawmakers allow this trend to continue, countless seniors in Wisconsin and beyond could lose the affordable, high-quality care that helps us thrive.

Wisconsin’s leaders have a responsibility to protect this critical program. I urge our representatives to stand up for the seniors who rely on Medicare Advantage by safeguarding its funding and ensuring it remains a pillar of support for our health and well-being. By doing so, they can reaffirm their commitment to equity, affordability, and accessible health care for all.

Fortunately, we have leaders in Wisconsin looking out for seniors. Senator Tammy Baldwin has consistently advocated for us and our Medicare Advantage, working hard to protect our coverage. I implore other lawmakers to follow in her footsteps to preserve the health program that so many of us depend on.

Seniors like me deserve to own our health journeys without fear of losing the coverage that makes it possible. Medicare Advantage works for Wisconsin—let’s make sure it stays that way.

Vivian Watson works to advance social welfare in Milwaukee.