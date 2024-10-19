Strengthening Senior Health Care Matters Now More Than Ever

By LaTonya Johnson

When I was 12, I moved from rural Tennessee to Milwaukee to live with my grandparents, who cared for me with the compassion and love that any parent would. But as we all grew older, the roles reversed. My grandparents, once the backbone of my family, were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and now needed someone to care for them. I rushed to their sides with a clear mission in mind: providing them with the same care and kindheartedness they offered me.

My weeks soon became filled with driving to appointments, getting prescription refills, and guiding them through the confusing, intimidating healthcare scene. I had to navigate complex programs, decipher medical jargon, and advocate for their needs in a system that often felt overwhelming and impersonal. As frustrating as it was, I also savored the moments we shared, and I’m grateful I had the flexibility in my career to be there for them. But we won’t all have that option when we’re older.

Caring for my grandparents revealed just how instrumental adequate health infrastructure is for our aging population. Every senior has unique health needs, and they need choices when it comes to coverage. And Wisconsin’s senior population is rapidly growing, expected to increase by 75% between now and 2040. It’s a community that deserves protecting, and one that faces unique challenges related to the cost of care – and cost of living more broadly, given their fixed incomes.

As the cost of living continues to rise, it disproportionally affects our minority populations. That’s why reducing barriers to health care is especially important for historically underserved communities. One program that alleviates the cost of care for seniors of color is Medicare Advantage. In fact, nearly 69% of Latino seniors and 65% of Black seniors choose this program for their health coverage. By offering low monthly premiums and caps on out-of-pocket costs, it delivers care to those who need it most. However, as the program continues to see declining investments, many could lose their healthcare.

With an aging population, it’s particularly concerning to see affordable care programs lose funding. We’ve already seen the impacts of our growing senior community on our long-term care. Retirement and assisted-living facilities are closing down across the state because they don’t have the funding, resources, and staff to maintain care for their residents. As our population continues to age, we need solutions. And we need them now.

Older residents are leaning on lawmakers to address our booming senior population. With the election at center stage, political candidates have the chance to showcase concrete plans to enhance health care and resources for our aging Wisconsinites. And as a large voting demographic, they’ll be a determining force in this year’s election.

As members of this community, we all have a role to play in advocating for improved health care and resources for our aging population. While my grandparents could count on me during those years, that’s not always an option. Our lawmakers need to protect affordable health programs that prioritize long-term care for seniors.

No one can fully prepare for their parents and grandparents to age. But with pillars like Medicare Advantage and proper healthcare infrastructure, we can ease the process for seniors, their families, and our communities.