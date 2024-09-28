Kamala Harris is Giving Us the Chance at Economic Opportunity

By Senator LaTonya Johnson

It’s no secret that Donald Trump’s botched response to the pandemic hurt our economy. Thanks to Vice President Harris’ leadership, more Wisconsinites have jobs and there’s more money in our pockets. But many families still need more support.

Kamala Harris knows this from experience– she was raised in a middle-class family and understands the pressures of making ends meet. That’s why she’s pointing a new way forward with her plan to build an “Opportunity Economy” where families not only survive but thrive.

Kamala Harris wants to lower costs and make life more affordable by tackling corporate price gouging, giving $25,000 to first-time home buyers, and continuing to go toe-to-toe with Big Pharma to negotiate lower drug prices. These are all plans that will help everyday Americans like you and me. These plans give middle-class families the chance to build generational wealth- something that is especially important to us in the Black community. After centuries of being shut out of the job market, the home market, and the opportunities of the American economy, Black voters can be assured Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have a plan to right those historic injustices.

Meanwhile, it’s obvious that Donald Trump is only looking out for himself and his wealthy donors. In fact, as president, he gave out large tax cuts to billionaires- he wasn’t interested in middle class families, and he isn’t now. Trump’s Project 2025 would raise costs for the middle class to the tune of up to $4,000 per year and will raise costs for middle-class families and benefit wealthy corporations. I don’t know about you, but I depend on that $4,000– I can’t afford it going into rich people’s pockets.

Throughout this campaign, I have seen two different visions of America from Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Kamala Harris has been working to deliver for Americans and has plans to further benefit middle-class families. Donald Trump just offers bogus claims, hurtful rhetoric, and extreme ideas that will make life harder and more expensive for everyday Americans. Kamala Harris’ plan would propel the Black community forward and create economic opportunity. We must vote for Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot this November and make the Harris-Walz economic opportunity plans a reality.