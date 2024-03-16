Milwaukee Seniors Blast Trump’s Plans To Cut Social Security

By Urban Media News

On Tuesday, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Vice Chair Felesia Martin gathered with a group of local seniors to condemn Donald Trump’s latest call to cut Social Security and Medicare.

Gathered at the Bethesda Community Senior Citizen Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s first black owned senior center, the group told Donald Trump he was being put “on notice” by Wisconsin’s senior community for his plans to cut “critical” entitlement programs.

ICYMI: Donald Trump told CNBC’s Squawk Box “there’s a lot you can do… in terms of cutting” Social Security and Medicare

“He promised once again to slash programs that our seniors rely on, that they’ve worked for and paid into for decades. Wisconsinites won’t stand for that.” said Martin.

Donald Trump has been a longtime advocate of slashes to the programs, proposing cuts every year of his administration. In 2020, he proposed cutting as much as $845 billion from Medicare and $25 billion from Social Security.

Experts say these cuts could impact over one million Wisconsin seniors, retirees, and folks living with disabilities who rely on these programs.

President Joe Biden has made protecting and strengthening the programs a priority, demonstrated in his recent budget proposal.