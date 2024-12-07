We Thought Ruby Crossed that Bridge: A Call to Action for Our Schools

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

If you don’t know the story of Ruby Bridges, look it up. Frankly, I’m exhausted that we are still having these conversations, but recent events make it necessary.

Currently, we are witnessing a disturbing surge in racist behaviors impacting school-age Black children. This issue came to a heartbreaking head with the news of a story about Kelaia Turner, a then, 11-year-old girl from a middle school in South Carolina who, after enduring relentless bullying and discrimination, attempted to take her own life by hanging herself with a belt.

Kelaia’s tragic story highlights the severe consequences of bullying and underscores the complicity of some educators who either turn a blind eye or, worse, participate in discriminatory practices themselves.

Turner‘s experience is becoming all too common, and it is crucial to recognize that these incidents do not occur in a vacuum. I would argue that they are a direct correlation to the ongoing attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in education. In an age where we should be fostering environments of understanding and acceptance, we are instead witnessing a rollback of policies and practices that are putting Black children in harm’s way.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), approximately 22% of students aged 12-18 reported being bullied during the 2018-2019 school year, with students of color often facing a higher incidence of harassment based on their race. Moreover, the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey indicated that more than 20% of Black students in high school reported being bullied due to their race. The data is older, but you get the point.

In far too many cases, Black students are being sent a message: their pain is not important and that they must navigate these challenges alone. It also creates an environment of fear and isolation, where children feel unsafe expressing themselves or seeking help. Parent’s pleas for intervention often go unaddressed or are minimized. Frequently, it is not until the media gets involved that there seems to be any real effort to address the concerns raised by Black families and students.

Compounding this issue is the silence of those who advocate for the removal of DEI initiatives from classrooms and seek to reframe historical narratives around slavery and the civil rights movement. These individuals often dismiss the reality of racism, claiming it is a relic of the past rather than a persistent issue that continues to affect the lives of countless children today. When ugly incidents like Kelaia’s arise, their voices are notably absent, revealing a troubling hypocrisy. This silence is not just a passive oversight; it is a clarion call to Make America’s Racism Great Again.