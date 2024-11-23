A Basket of Deplorables: Reflecting on Appointments and Accountability

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

In the tumultuous political landscape of recent years, few statements have ignited as much controversy as Hillary Clinton’s description of a segment of Donald Trump’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables.” At the time, many viewed this comment as an elitist dismissal of millions of Americans. I never did. In fact, I understood that she was not referencing all Trump supporters, or the everyday Republican that was supporting his candidacy. Clinton saw troubling behavior in his inner circle. She realized that embedded in his camp were people with extremist views, questionable ethics, and incendiary policies. As we analyze potential Trump appointees, it becomes clear that Clinton’s remark may not have been as far-fetched as it seemed.

The roster of candidates emerging from Trump’s camp raises alarm bells not just for their political ideologies, but for their troubling histories. Several prospective advisors and cabinet members have been implicated in serious allegations, including sexual misconduct, assault, and even human trafficking. When we consider these accusations alongside their qualifications—or lack thereof—it becomes evident that the very essence of our governance is at stake.

Take, for instance, the proposed Department of Education appointee. The prospect of entrusting this critical agency to someone with a questionable record regarding child safety is both chilling and bewildering. Would the U.S. senators seriously consider someone who has been accused of turning a blind eye to instances of sexual abuse occurring under her watch? This is not merely a failure of oversight; it is a moral failing that endangers the very children the department is meant to protect.

Furthermore, the qualifications of many of Trump’s candidates are simply ridiculous. In roles where expertise and experience should be paramount, the incoming administration is poised to prioritize loyalty to Trump over loyalty to the country. How can we expect the American government to function effectively when its leaders lack the necessary skills and ethical grounding? These appointments not only threaten the integrity of their respective departments, but they further erode public trust in governmental institutions. But that’s what Trump wants. Like an abusive partner, he is working hard to convince Americans that he, and he alone, is all we need.

The implications of these appointments extend far beyond partisan politics. We must advocate for transparency and accountability in the selection process. The effort to sidestep traditional vetting processes cannot go unchecked. Somewhere along the way, members of Congress appear to have forgotten their roles. Checks and balances are how any effective democracy functions. It seems that many federal legislators, on the right, have ceded their power, broken their moral compass, and turned a blind eye to behaviors that put the Devil to shame. Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment may have been met with scorn, but you have to admit that far too many of Trump’s potential appointees are living up to the name.

We must engage in a collective effort to scrutinize these candidates and advocate for a government that prioritizes integrity, competence, and the well-being of all citizens. We can’t have the worst amongst us leading our nation. After all, deplorable means deserving censure or contempt. Can you honestly say that the behavior, of far too many, of Trump’s appointees has not met this definition? Clinton was right.