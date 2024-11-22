Milwaukee Program Uses the Arts to Empower City’s Youths

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Valerie Benton started Janus College Preparatory & Arts Academies Inc. in 2001 to inspire Milwaukee youths through arts-focused learning.

Historically, JCPAA, located at 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., has been a hub for students interested in the arts. The organization partners with schools to help students earn academic credits for arts-related courses.

The organization offers training in music, dance, theater, visual arts and more.

The coronavirus pandemic shifted most of the group’s programming from large group-centered programming to smaller groups with fewer partners, which meant the organization’s capacity to serve changed.

Now Benton, JCPAA’s executive director, said the organization is moving forward and wants to do its part in helping at-risk Milwaukee high school students thrive through alternative learning options.

“The goal is to provide services for our youth,” Benton said. “To help them be successful in whatever way success looks like to them.”

The goal now is the same as it was pre-pandemic: to increase students’ motivation to attend and participate in school by meeting them where they are, Benton said.

Research has found that exposure to arts education can increase students’ motivation and reduce dropout rates among at-risk students.

Academic recovery

Patrick Morgan said his daughter, D’zire, was struggling to stay productive in school, so when he heard about the opportunity for her to earn credits through JCPAA, he jumped at the chance.

“She was getting into fights regularly,” he said. “I felt like I couldn’t do it anymore. I just couldn’t keep her in the school building, so I figured if she could do this and catch up, fine.”

Both Morgan and his daughter, D’zire, said it was one of the best choices they made.

“I love that program and Valerie,” Morgan said. “She (Benton) was willing to go above and beyond to make sure my daughter did well and it got her back on a positive track.”

For D’zire Morgan, who is in her junior year, the program not only gave her the opportunity to improve academically but it also provided a chance for self-discovery.

“I was excited when I learned I could get credits for stuff like dancing and modeling,” she said. “But through the program, I was able to learn so much about myself and what I want to do with my life and what I need to do to get there.”

Helping ‘forgotten’ students

Before becoming Janus College Preparatory & Arts Academies, the organization was called Northern Star School, a school Benton created in response to the high teen pregnancy rates in Milwaukee’s middle schools during the early ’90s.

As a former Milwaukee Public Schools teacher, Benton noticed a trend of girls getting pregnant and disappearing. Curious as to what happened to those girls, Benton started researching and found they were just dropping out and being forgotten about.

“So we initially started as a way to engage the students who were kind of forgotten,” Benton said.

The school ran for about 10 years before closing its doors. But Benton said helping the students remains close to her heart.

As an artist herself, Benton already was incorporating art into her curriculum at Northern Star School, so she found space and reopened the school as JCPAA.

Affordable training

Janus College Preparatory & Arts Academies has a small team of about 10 creatives who work in different capacities.

Together, they offer private and small group instruction, professional arts education, and tutoring and mentoring services.

The goal, Benton said, is to be affordable.

“I know technique-based instruction is extremely expensive,” she said. “As someone with children in the arts, I’ve spent thousands on their classes and performances . . . many students don’t get to experience those opportunities.”

Because D’zire Morgan participated in the program through a school partnership with Banner High School, her family paid nothing out of pocket.

Usually, the studio charges $200 for 12 weeks of programming.

“My instructors have day jobs,” Benton said. “None of us are trying to get rich from this work. We are all passionate about giving these young people a chance.”

For more information

Benton said the studio is a nonprofit organization, so donations always help keep the lights on.

But anyone who wants to help can reach out and come see the space.

People and schools wanting to partner with or access the program can email jcpaastaff@gmail.com or call (414) 763-9061.