Tall Respect Due: “C.F.C.H.” Crew Making Inroads

A Determined Legacy of Political Women as Leaders

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

In the tumultuous landscape of American politics, Kamala Harris stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, embodying the fierce determination of women who have long fought for a place at the highest echelons of political leadership. Her ascent to the vice presidency was a personal triumph and a monumental step forward for women nationwide. More recently, Harris’s journey in pursuit of the U.S. Presidency has moved American women one step closer to the highest office in the land. Harris’ inclusion in a small and coveted club, that I have dubbed the C.F.C.H. Crew, has built on the legacy of trailblazers Shirley Chisholm, Geraldine Ferraro, and Hillary Clinton. All these women have chipped away at the notion that women are incapable of leading this nation.

Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress, ran for President in 1972. She boldly declared, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.” Her relentless pursuit of justice and representation laid the groundwork for women like Harris, who now occupy spaces once deemed unreachable.

Similarly, Geraldine Ferraro shattered barriers in 1984 as the first woman nominated for vice president by a major political party. Though she did not win, her candidacy opened doors and ignited aspirations for women in politics. It also highlighted the cultural barriers placed along gender lines. Just ask former Obama Administration Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Clinton’s candidacy, in 2016, further illustrated the challenges women face in ascending to the highest offices. Despite her extensive qualifications, she encountered systemic barriers and gender biases that have plagued women leaders for generations. Yet, Clinton’s campaign inspired a new generation of women to claim their rightful place in politics, proving that women not only have the capability to lead but are essential to the future of governance.

Tuesday’s election did not bring the outcome that many had hoped for. Realizing that we were this close (place your thumb and index finger a quarter inch apart, for effect) to breaking, what now feels like a concrete, not glass, ceiling over our heads, our resolve must be stronger. We need to embody our inner Kamala. What do I mean by that……?

As Harris took to the stage to deliver her concession speech in the wake of the 2024 election, her poise and strength were palpable. She expressed gratitude for the journey and reaffirmed her commitment to the ideals that propelled her candidacy. In that moment, she demonstrated the kind of leadership that transcends winning or losing; it is about the fight for equity, justice, and the continued push for women’s rights. Harris’s determination reflects a broader narrative of Black women who have tirelessly advocated for equal representation, often at the juncture of race and gender.

We know the journey is far from over. We need more voters to understand that the advancement of women in leadership is not a zero-sum game; it benefits society as a whole. I know the road ahead is long and arduous, but right now, at this moment, I just need to say that I have a tall amount of respect for Vice President Kamala Harris. She has inspired, created, and set in motion a path for women to the White House. Believe that we are coming!