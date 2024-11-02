Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the Black community stands at a pivotal moment. The outcome of this election could significantly impact the trajectory of policies affecting our communities. One crucial aspect that merits attention is the need for a unified “ask” from the Black community to either presidential candidate. The ask must focus on ensuring equitable representation in key appointments, specifically within the administration and federal agencies. The President of the United States has the authority to make numerous appointments that shape the direction of policies and programs across various sectors. These appointments include Cabinet members, ambassadors, and heads of federal agencies.

The President can make over 4,000 appointments, with approximately 1,200 requiring Senate confirmation. This presents a significant opportunity for the Black community to advocate for increased representation in these influential roles.

Historically, Black people have been underrepresented in these key positions. While strides have been made in recent years, the proportion of Black individuals appointed to high-level government roles does not reflect the demographic makeup of the nation. For instance, in the Biden administration, there have been notable appointments, such as Vice President Kamala Harris and several members of the Cabinet, including Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. However, the challenge remains in ensuring that these appointments are not just symbolic but also lead to substantive changes in policy that address the needs and concerns of the Black community. You may ask why is this representation so important?

An example of where representation is particularly critical is in public health and healthcare policy. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted existing disparities in healthcare access and outcomes for Black Americans. As we look toward the future, the need for Black representation in health-related appointments is paramount.

This includes positions like the Surgeon General, heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and officials within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). By advocating for qualified Black physicians and health experts to fill these roles, the community can ensure that their unique perspectives and experiences inform health policies and initiatives.

A tailored focus on the Black community maximizes the chances of our priorities being addressed. We cannot have another Janet Jackson moment, in which we ask, “what have you done for me lately?” Without fail, at the end of each presidential term, Black people are often left questioning how have they benefitted from an official’s term and office? Rather than looking at the data and benchmarks, we often rely on an anecdotal comparison to address these past failings. We talk about how we feel about feelings instead of facts. Instead, we must have clear and concise requests for whoever wins the election.

This ask could include commitments to appoint many Black individuals to high-level positions, the establishment of task forces to address systemic racism in healthcare and other sectors, and policies that promote diversity and inclusion in federal hiring practices.

The 2024 presidential election presents an opportunity for the Black community to advocate for ourselves. We should be talking to our federal legislators about what’s possible and making recommendations regarding applicants for these varying roles. We have an opportunity to not only set the agenda but to shape our futures. Voting was the first step. As we all know, the real work begins after November 5th.