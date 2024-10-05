Say Something Real

Obama’s Small Directive Holds Huge Consequences

By Michelle Bryant

At the recent 2024 Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama delivered a powerful call to action, urging each of us to “do something.” In her remarks, she said “No, this is up to us—all of us—to be the solution we seek… it is up to all of us to be the antidote to all the darkness and division. I don’t care how you identify politically… whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, independent, or none of the above… this is our time to stand up for what we know in our hearts is right. To stand up not just for our basic freedoms but for decency and humanity… for basic respect, dignity, and empathy… for the values at the very foundation of this democracy.”

In the simplicity of her challenge to move voters to the polls, she continued “It’s up to us to remember what Kamala’s mother told her: Don’t just sit around and complain — do something! So, if they lie about her, and they will, we’ve got to do something! If we see a bad poll, and we will, we’ve got to put down that phone and do something! If we start feeling tired… if we start feeling that dread creeping back in… we’ve got to pick ourselves up, throw water on our faces, and do something!

At the time of her speech, I nodded in affirmation. Partisan politics aside, we need to do something to protect the democratic processes that have sustained this country. The very fabric of our systems has been threatened by foreign and domestic interference in our elections. We’ve had fake electors, poll worker intimidation, frivolous lawsuits, and a deadly insurrection, all in the name of enabling an immature outgoing president. We’ve fended off false claims of voter fraud, fought legislatures hell-bent on curbing voting rights, and refused to be intimidated by threats of a “civil war.” In order to meet these challenges and tactics, we have to “do something.”

To achieve this, we need a recruit a robust army of poll workers, election observers, block captains, and community-led organizations. We need lawyers on call to address legal problems at the polls. We need canvassers and talkers to engage voters. We need lay people to understand the issues and then work to educate those in their circles. We need electors to take ownership of their future and to help stop voter suppression. We need to challenge election boards and recent decisions intended to create chaos and make it harder to determine election outcomes.

When we decide to “do something,” we ensure fairer and more transparent processes. The joy in this small directive is the huge consequences or payoff. We don’t need to overthink it, we just need to do what is right. Whether it’s volunteering as a poll worker, organizing voter registration drives, or simply encouraging friends and family to vote, every action counts. We must leave everything on the field, knock on every door, and place every phone call. If we can connect the election to the lives of everyday Wisconsinites, answer their questions honestly, and meet them where they are, we won’t have to “do something.” They will.