By Karen Stokes

September is National Atrial Fibrillation Month, and the American Heart Association, dedicated to promoting longer, healthier lives, is offering ways on both preventing atrial fibrillation and managing it if diagnosed.

Commonly known as “AFib,” atrial fibrillation is a quivering or irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications, according to the Association.

AFib is the most common type of heart rhythm disorder and affects more than six million people in the United States. That number is expected to double by 2030.

“During atrial fibrillation, the heart’s upper chambers– called the atria– move irregularly and do not contract as they usually do,” said Dr. Jorge Saucedo, MD, MBA, FAHA, FAC, Medical College of Wisconsin and National American Heart Association board member. “The atria are out of sync with the lower heart chambers, called the ventricles.

“For many people, AFib may have no symptoms. But AFib may cause an irregular, fast, pounding heartbeat, shortness of breath or light-headedness.”

In addition, people who smoke are about 20% more likely to develop AFib.

One of the most common symptoms of AFib is a racing pulse or irregular heart rate associated with shortness of breath and fatigue. But there are other symptoms as well, including fluttering or thumping in the chest, dizziness, anxiety, weakness, faintness or confusion, sweating, and chest pain or pressure.

“While it may not completely prevent a diagnosis, there are lifestyle decisions that can help reduce the risk,” Saucedo said.

“Maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol and caffeine intake, controlling blood pressure, exercising regularly and stopping smoking help reduce the risk of developing atrial fibrillation,” he said.

Even with a positive diagnosis, Saucedo said there are ways for a patient to manage the situation.

Those include lowering their rapid heart rate, preventing blood clots with the use of blood thinners and restoring the heart to a normal rhythm with either medication or with catheter ablation procedures if deemed necessary by your primary physician.

AFib risk factors are more prevalent among Black people in the U.S., according to the Association, however, Black patients may have lower rates of clinically diagnosed AFib.

People diagnosed with AFib also are at a higher risk for a stroke, according to the Association. Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause in serious, long-term disability in the U.S., despite being largely preventable, treatable, and beatable.

Each year, about 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke.

Patients diagnosed with AFib are encouraged to find support and connect with others at www.MyAFibExperience.org.

To learn more about AFib symptoms and treatment, visit www.heart.org/AFib.