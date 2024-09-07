Keep Yourself and Loved Ones Safe in the Heat

By Karen Stokes

With a few more days of temperatures in the mid to upper 80s in Wisconsin or if you’re traveling to a warmer climate, don’t let the heat confine you indoors. There are steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones during hot weather.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1,200 people die in the U.S. each year as a direct cause of extreme heat. That number is rising substantially– as is the number of people dying from heat related-cardiovascular disease. A study recently published in the American Heart Association’s flagship, peer-reviewed journal circulation predicts that cardiovascular disease deaths related to extreme heat may more than double over the next two decades.

Heat and dehydration cause the heart to work harder putting it under significant stress.

“Heat-related deaths and illnesses are mostly preventable if proper safety measures are taken,” said Joseph C. Wu, M.D., Ph.D., FAHA, current volunteer president of the American Heart Association, director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and the Simon H. Stertzer Professor of Medicine and Radiology at Stanford School of Medicine.

“Precautions are especially important for infants and older adults and people with high blood pressure, obesity or a history of heart disease or stroke. While some people are more vulnerable to problems from heat, extreme temperatures can cause health issues for anyone.

To protect yourself in the heat:

Watch the clock: It’s best to avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon (about noon to 3 p.m.) because the sun is usually at its strongest.

•Dress for the heat: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing in breathable fabrics such as cotton, or a newer fabric that repels sweat. Add a hat and sunglasses. Before you get started, apply a water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it every two hours.

• Drink up: Stay hydrated by drinking a few cups of water before, during and after going outside or exercising. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

• Take regular breaks: Find some shade or a cool place, stop for a few minutes, hydrate and start again

Also, to protect your children and pets, never leave them in a vehicle unattended. There is no safe temperature for you to leave your children or pets in a car parked in the sun, even if the outside temperature is a cool 68 °F (20 °C), the temperature inside the car can soar to 118.2 °F (47.9 °C) in just one hour.

Learn more about how heat can affect you and your heart health at heart.org.