Some People Can’t – Joy Comes In the Morning

Say Something Real

Dems Remind Nation of the Joy of Service

By Michell Bryant

The bible verse, Psalm 30:5 “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning” has never been more relevant in the world of politics. As a proponent of the separation of church and state, there are times when I admit the need to call on my faith, a higher power, or yell out the name “Jesus” in a moment of frustration is real.

In listening to former U.S. President Barack Obama at the recent DNC convention, I was reminded that it has been about 16 years since I was genuinely excited by public service. His transformational and inclusive campaign for the presidency, in 2008, was exhilarating. The call to be a part of something bigger than yourself was huge. We were making history together and breaking barriers simultaneously. You couldn’t sit on the sidelines. The work to get Obama elected was arduous, but volunteers and staff didn’t seem tired. There was purpose and excitement in that campaign. While that seems a lifetime ago, the country is poised for another big moment.

Treading partisan and cultural wars for years, as a nation, we’ve been in a dark place for years. Housing crises, a struggling auto industry, banks to big fail, and COVID-19 have marred recent national memories. We have navigated presidential impeachment proceedings, stolen U.S. Supreme Court judicial appointments, claims of stolen elections, and an insurrection. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have worked hard to move the country in the right direction. An administration filled with accomplishments, the two were steady in the effort to stabilize the economy, foreign relations, and address unrest both domestically and abroad.

While we’ve had many gains in the past 4 years, we haven’t had much joy. However, it feels like that is about to change. It has been a long time since we’ve had leaders that have discussed “hope”. Inundated with talk of “carnage”, fear, and hate, Donald Trump has long talked of the nation’s demise. Of course, he has stated that he is the only one that can save the country. The trouble is he can’t seem to save himself. So, I guess we’ll need to look elsewhere.

Democrats and Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris are offering up a vision of collective work, shared responsibility, and concern for one another. The theme of brighter days, a more unified union, and less rancor is attractive. The idea of lowering the partisan gridlock to accomplish legislative goals, that positively impact the electorate is appealing. Not hearing about stolen elections, fake electors, dropbox challenges and the Proud Boys would be a dream come true.

In fact, to have elected officials who are committed to reaching a consensus to get issues resolved for constituents would be a joy. Leaders that act like legislators and not gang members, intent on advancing the interests of their mafia “Don”, would be a joy. I’m looking forward to the dawn of a new day and working with representatives who enjoy public service. Truth be told, morning can’t come soon enough!