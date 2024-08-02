Milwaukee Celebrates 1st HYPERPOEM Banquet At TerriLynn’s Soul Food Restaurant!

By Joseph Spence

Milwaukee’s dynamic poet, articulate writer, and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee scholar hosted Milwaukee’s 1st Annual HYPERPOEM Banquet on July 24th at TerriLynn’s Soul Food Restaurant, Milwaukee. The event aimed to recognize and celebrate poetry and service to America. It was well attended, and the attendees and their guests were cheerful. We had a blast. The food was delicious. The conversation was enlightening, and the weather outside was splendid.

The event includes certificate presentations from Hyperpoem Anthology and other certificates for poetry awards. This current HYPERPOEM Anthology had poetry participants from all seven continents worldwide and other countries, with a total of 2,000 submissions and participants.

Shauntee’s Melody Maker System played harmonizing music. Ms. Monique Patton, a poet, minister, and author from Chicago, Illinois, was the guest speaker for the event. Terrilynn Wigley, president and proprietor of Wigley’s Enterprises, catered the delicious meal for this magnificent poetic award gathering.

We had a wonderful evening and a dynamic event celebration, which residents from Milwaukee, Brown Deer, Wauwatosa, Shorewood, and Chicago, Illinois, attended in grand style. We look forward to the next event and the release of the 2nd HYPERPOEM Anthology. If you’re on Facebook, you may read the post on my page, Dr. Joseph S. Spence Sr., and please leave an inspiring and uplifting comment. If you want to participate in the HYPERPOEM Anthology, please email me at jspence078@gmail.com for information and instructions.

HYPERPOEM is an anthological submission of one quatrain poem with the theme of “Friendship.”