Plotter printers are wonderful devices for producing sharp, colorful, and even oversized prints, but they do need a little TLC now and then.

Graphic designers, printers, engineers, architects, and many other professions and businesses benefit from the terrific flexibility and capabilities of plotter printers. These incredible devices turn out posters, banners, decals, window decorations, murals, and more. Even so, like any technology, they’re apt to be fussy on occasion. If yours seems to be printing poorly, here are a few troubleshooting tips for plotter printer issues.

Getting Out of a (Paper) Jam

Paper jams—even when the material being printed on isn’t paper—are one of the more common issues with plotter printers. Jammed media can throw off productivity and efficiency, risking damaging the printer. Here are a few ways to avoid paper jams and how to deal with them when they happen.

Check the tray or roll to ensure it is in proper alignment with the internal guides. A misaligned stack of paper or roll is the most common reason for a jam.

Dust and other materials get into the plotter printer and jam up the works. Ensure you clean the rollers with a microfiber cloth. Periodically call in a technician to clean the machine during a service check.

Print Quality

Are your prints looking shoddy, streaky, and otherwise blah? Prevent print degradation with the following tips:

Check ink levels. Your printer can’t print if the ink runs dry. Replace or refill the cartridges as needed. Keep track of the amount of ink the printer uses and project the best times to replace the supply to prevent interference with your printing schedule.

Clean the printheads by activating the cleaning cycle every now and again to keep the print nozzles clear and the ink flowing. Call a technician if a cleaning cycle fails to improve things.

Connectivity Issues

Are your computers and plotter printer staying in touch? Your printer can’t print if it can’t receive orders to do so. Wireless connections are especially hinky. Here’s how to test your connections:

Check your network settings. Is your printer is online and on the correct network? Restart it if it’s playing hide and seek with your router.

Update the drivers. Installing the latest drivers, firmware, and software ensures your printer works and uses current modifications and updates.

Shutdowns

You plotter printer could be trying to cure itself if it isn’t running, or the issue could be something even simpler.

Check the power supply. The printer may just be off, which is why it isn’t running. Check to see that the power is on and that all the cords are receiving power.

Overheating is a common problem with plotter printers. Fortunately, combating plotter printer overheating is a simple matter. Make sure you shut everything down and give the printer time to cool off between jobs. Also, reduce the amount of heat in the room with large fans.

Those are just a few troubleshooting tips for plotter printer issues. Remember, when all else fails, consult the company or vendor who sold you the system. Most likely, they’ve seen it before and can swiftly help you out.