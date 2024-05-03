PFAS and the Black Community

Say Something Real

What We Don’t Know and Are Not Told is Killing Us

By Michelle Bryant

While participating in a recent Earth Day (April 22nd) activity, an elderly gentleman pulled me to the side. Half-jokingly he let me know “I been waiting to run into you.” Pulling me close, he asked “What’s all this commotion about this PFAS thing?” I folded my arms, leaned in and responded “What have you heard?” He shot back “A lot of nothing and a whole bunch of everything. Sounds like just one mo’ thing Black folks got to be worried about!” He was right.

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (aka PFAS), as described by PACE Labs, are a diverse group of compounds, which are resistant to heat, water, and oil. Their properties make them ideal for use in many industrial applications and consumer products, including grease- and water-resistant food packaging, fire-fighting foams, carpeting, apparel, and upholstery. Simply said, they are widely used, long lasting chemicals, which contain components that don’t break down quickly. They are frequently called “forever chemicals.”

PFAS laden products can be found in most homes and include cleaning products, our favorite non-stick cookware, stain-resistant coatings on carpeting, upholstery, and water-resistant fabrics, like umbrellas, raincoats, and tents. PFAS can even be found in personal care products like my “can’t-live-without” dental floss, shampoo, nail polish and some makeup. Even microwave popcorn bags, usually have PFAS coatings inside the bag. They can seep into the air and on to your late-night snack.

These common uses mean that PFAS are in every community, due to the many methods by which we dispose, spill, or expose these products to the ground. PFAS, then, have the ability to reach groundwater and surface waters, such as lakes and rivers, that are often used for drinking water. Like lead, once in our water, PFAS can easily get into the bloodstreams of both humans and the animals we breed. In fact, PFAS are in the air we breathe and many of the foods we eat.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS can cause developmental effects or delays in children, accelerated puberty, bone variations, behavioral changes, increased risk of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers, and reduced ability of the body’s immune system to fight infections. Therefore, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know this means trouble for the Black and brown communities.

A 2023 study, led by researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, found that a disproportionate number of sources of PFAS pollution—such as major manufacturers, airports, military bases, wastewater treatment plants, and landfills—were located near watersheds serving minority communities. The study’s first author Jahred Liddie, said “Our work suggests that the sociodemographic groups that are often stressed by other factors, including marginalization, racism, and poverty, are also more highly exposed to PFAS in drinking water.” Yeah, this definitely sounds like one more thing for Black folks to be worried about. More purposefully, it has to be something that we can do about it.

We can educate ourselves on which products contain PFAS and stop bringing/using them in our homes. We should know how to test our water and find alternate water supplies. Understanding local, state and federal legislation, and initiatives allows us an ability to weigh in on proposals that can help remove, protect, or impact our community. What we don’t know and are not readily told about this issue is killing us. Education is power. Learn more at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/chemical/pfas.htm.