Scholarship Opportunities Exist: Where Are the Students?

Say Something Real

Too Many Families Leaving Dollars on the Table

By Michelle Bryant

Lately, I’ve noticed a disturbing trend: scholarship-awarding organizations are having a hard time getting takers. In 2021, the National Scholarship Providers Association (NSPA) reported that an estimated $100 million in scholarship money goes unawarded every year. Yet, college isn’t getting any cheaper. By the time you factor in tuition, books, dorms, meal-plans, and student fees, the price tag skyrockets quickly. Estimates range from $30K – $125K, for the average degree and depends on a number of variables. Unless mom and dad are rolling in dough, many students leaving high school today, don’t know if they can afford higher education.

Over the years, I’ve asked a couple of things of both parents and students. First, to the caretakers of these youth, be honest and upfront about what you can contribute to your child’s college education. Hopes and prayers cannot replace a plan of action or money in the bank. You need to know what you can do, what your credit status will allow you to borrow, and understand which schools are realistically within your budget. Parents can also tell their students that “we are going to need your help.” This declaration is part two of my advice.

Students should be told, early and often, that a lot is riding on their grades and performance in school. Doing well, securing a solid grade point average (GPA), and being involved in extra-curricular activities goes a long way. Shortfalls in parental income or credit can be made up with a student’s academic portfolio. Whether need-based or merit-awarded, scholarships can be a lifeline. There are groups throwing out buoys to help financially strapped students stay afloat. Far too often, they are being ignored.

I have fielded calls and pleas from organizations to help them find students to apply for their scholarship programs. While not always large dollar amounts, $500 here and $2,000 there, can add up to be significant financial assistance to pay for school. Small investments of time, whether researching scholarships, writing essays, or completing applications, can pay huge dividends. Additionally, there are scholarships for nearly every interest and circumstance. I think the $10K scholarship for the Duct Tape prom dress still wins the day!

In the spirit of “practice what you preach,” I want to make families aware of two local scholarship opportunities. The Milwaukee Chapter of the NAACP offers scholarships for students who compete in the National NAACP ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics). The program is intended to provide recognition to young people who demonstrate academic, scientific, and artistic achievement, in 32 different categories. The deadline to register for ACT-SO is April 28, 2024. For more information, call 414-562-1000. Secondly, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Upsilon Mu Omega Chapter also has scholarships for both high school and college students. For more information visit akaumo.org. For a more expansive scholarship listings visit uncf.org, the Tom Joyner Foundation, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to get you started. We can’t afford to leave a dime on the table.