Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Adopted a Resolution

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution supporting investment in Columbia Savings & Loan by the County Treasurer. This new initiative aims to drive economic empowerment and foster racial equity within the community through investment in the state’s first and only Black-owned bank.
Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson propelled this resolution along with co-sponsors Supervisors Coggs-Jones, Taylor (Dist. 5), Martinez, Rolland, Taylor (Dist. 17), Clancy and Johnson Jr. The resolution, crafted in collaboration with the Milwaukee County Treasurer David Cullen, encourages the Treasurer’s Office and other relevant Milwaukee County departments to explore depositing funds in Columbia Savings & Loan, helping support initiatives that increase capital availability for low- and moderate-income families in Milwaukee County. Chairwoman Nicholson issued the following statement:

“Taking action to invest in Columbia Savings & Loan is a decision to invest in the prosperity of our community. This resolution highlights our commitment to supporting Black-owned businesses in Milwaukee and addressing the wealth gap. By investing available public funds with the state’s first, and now only, Black-owned bank, we are contributing to the revitalization of Black communities in Milwaukee. This is just the beginning.”

Columbia Savings & Loan, set to celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, is currently conducting its “100 by the 100th” campaign. This initiative seeks to secure $10 million in new funding to facilitate homeownership for 100 families by the end of 2024. The campaign and this resolution acknowledge the significance of increased homeownership as a critical indicator of the overall health of a community.

The adopted resolution will now be sent to the desk of the County Executive for approval.

Editorials

Lakeshia Myers
Michelle Bryant
Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi formerly known as Dr. Ramel Smith

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383