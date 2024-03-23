Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Delivers 2024 State of the County Address

David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive

MILWAUKEE – On March 19th, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley delivered the 2024 State of the County address at Discovery World.

During the State of the County address, County Executive Crowley discussed envisioning the future of Milwaukee County, driven by investments in affordable housing, mental health services, substance use disorder treatment, public transit, and local parks. In addition, the County Executive discussed the state of Milwaukee County’s fiscal outlook and how the passage of Wisconsin Act 12 has created a different budgetary environment than in previous years.

“As we envision the future of Milwaukee County, we are working to invest in programs and operations that will help us achieve racial equity, make our community healthier, and advance the quality of life for Milwaukee County residents,” County Executive Crowley said during the address. “The State of our County is getting stronger, healthier, and brighter every day. We know that what’s good for Milwaukee County is what’s good for the entire State of Wisconsin. I believe in our future and I look forward to our continued work together.”

Crowley highlighted Milwaukee County’s federal partnerships that are delivering new investments and opportunities for the community. President Joe Biden recently signed federal appropriations legislation into law, which includes funding that County Executive Crowley successfully advocated for. The federal funding will support investments in affordable housing, public transit, and park improvements in Milwaukee County.

During the address, Crowley discussed federal investments that are making Milwaukee County healthier, including the future Marcia P. Coggs Health and Human Services Center that is scheduled to open in 2025.

The County Executive also discussed the local projects being funded through opioid settlement dollars received by Milwaukee County to combat the opioid crisis and save lives.

Investments in affordable housing were a key theme of the address. County Executive Crowley highlighted American Rescue Plan Act funding that is supporting affordable housing developments and homeownership opportunities across Milwaukee County, including in the King Park neighborhood where over 100 single-family homes are currently under construction.

A video recording of the 2024 State of the County address is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUqQYTfjfO8.

Editorials

Lakeshia Myers
Michelle Bryant
Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi formerly known as Dr. Ramel Smith

Journalists

Karen Stokes

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Climate Change
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

David Crowley
Cavalier Johnson
Marcelia Nicholson
Governor Tony Evers
President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383