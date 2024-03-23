Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Delivers 2024 State of the County Address

MILWAUKEE – On March 19th, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley delivered the 2024 State of the County address at Discovery World.

During the State of the County address, County Executive Crowley discussed envisioning the future of Milwaukee County, driven by investments in affordable housing, mental health services, substance use disorder treatment, public transit, and local parks. In addition, the County Executive discussed the state of Milwaukee County’s fiscal outlook and how the passage of Wisconsin Act 12 has created a different budgetary environment than in previous years.

“As we envision the future of Milwaukee County, we are working to invest in programs and operations that will help us achieve racial equity, make our community healthier, and advance the quality of life for Milwaukee County residents,” County Executive Crowley said during the address. “The State of our County is getting stronger, healthier, and brighter every day. We know that what’s good for Milwaukee County is what’s good for the entire State of Wisconsin. I believe in our future and I look forward to our continued work together.”

Crowley highlighted Milwaukee County’s federal partnerships that are delivering new investments and opportunities for the community. President Joe Biden recently signed federal appropriations legislation into law, which includes funding that County Executive Crowley successfully advocated for. The federal funding will support investments in affordable housing, public transit, and park improvements in Milwaukee County.

During the address, Crowley discussed federal investments that are making Milwaukee County healthier, including the future Marcia P. Coggs Health and Human Services Center that is scheduled to open in 2025.

The County Executive also discussed the local projects being funded through opioid settlement dollars received by Milwaukee County to combat the opioid crisis and save lives.

Investments in affordable housing were a key theme of the address. County Executive Crowley highlighted American Rescue Plan Act funding that is supporting affordable housing developments and homeownership opportunities across Milwaukee County, including in the King Park neighborhood where over 100 single-family homes are currently under construction.

A video recording of the 2024 State of the County address is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUqQYTfjfO8.