Jehovah’s Witnesses Launch Invitation Campaign

Milwaukee Residents Invited to Two Special Events in March

Milwaukee – Sunday, March 24, will be the most important day of the year for millions worldwide who will gather after sundown to commemorate the death of Jesus Christ.

The Memorial observance takes place annually on Nisan 14 of the Jewish calendar in adherence to Jesus’ directive found at Luke 22:19, “Keep doing this in remembrance of me.” Well over 20 million people attended the event last year, 8.6 million of whom were Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“Celebrating the death of Jesus shows profound respect for his selfless act,” said James Bockholt, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “There is no more important day of the year for me, when we can show gratitude for the hope that is now possible because of his sacrifice.”

The one-hour event will feature a talk highlighting the significance of Jesus’ death and what it means for all people across the globe.

In Milwaukee, a special campaign will be launched during March 2024 to invite local residents to attend the annual observance, sometimes referred to as the Lord’s Evening Meal or Last Supper, as well as a special public talk that will be delivered the week before.

The special talk “The Resurrection—Victory Over Death!” will be given at local Kingdom Halls on the weekend of March 16 and 17. This 30-minute, Bible-based public discourse will focus on the scriptural hope of a resurrection of the dead in the near future.

“Death spares no one,” Kenosha, Wisconsin, resident Ben Tristan said. “We are all touched by it, and everyone has longed to see and be with loved ones again. This talk will help us see how this hope will become a reality.”

The Memorial of Christ’s death and the special talk are free and open to the public.

For more information about the 2024 Memorial and special talk and how to attend, visit jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Or to learn about how Jehovah’s Witnesses observe the Memorial, visit the event’s Frequently Asked Questions page found on jw.org.