Special Community Outreach to Begin at New Location in Milwaukee

Another sidewalk in Milwaukee will be dotted with volunteers standing near mobile carts delivering a positive message for the future, as Jehovah’s Witnesses extend their initiative to a new location in the city. The carts now will be stationed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays on East Wisconsin Avenue next to the U.S. Bank Center.

The Witnesses and their carts have already been a regular fixture at Chase Tower, the Milwaukee Public Market and the 3rd St. Market Hall. The variety of locations provides opportunities for passersby to make a personal decision whether to approach the cart and take some free literature or have a conversation with a volunteer minister.

“Many in the community are appreciative of what is being done to help our neighbors cope with life’s challenges,” said Paul Smith, a local resident who has been participating in this initiative for over a year and a half and also helps organize it. “This exciting work allows us to connect with people and share Bible-based principles on topics like mental health or what the future holds, all at times best suited for them. I am confident that our new U.S. Bank Center location will see the same results.”

Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ public ministry in the U.S. since 2011. While “cart witnessing” began in metropolitan areas around the world, the practice quickly spread to tens of thousands of smaller communities, becoming a fixture in rail and bus stations, airports, harbors and main streets.

“This work has brought a message of hope and comfort to millions of residents, commuters and tourists in hundreds of cities around the world,” said Robert Hendriks, a spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our volunteers have become a peaceful and positive presence in subways, bus stations and local neighborhoods. This fresh approach to our community service brings something special to Milwaukee.”

To learn more about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit their official website, jw.org, featuring content in more than 1,080 languages.