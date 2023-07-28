Baptism Highlights Second Day of Convention at Janesville Assembly Hall

Full Immersion Baptism Marks Special Day For Many

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Lexi Bigler of DeForest, Wisconsin, eagerly anticipated the second day of the Janesville convention on July 8, the day she stepped into the pool at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses to get baptized.

“It was a very big decision,” she said, “but I knew it was the best one I could have made. I’ve grown up around the Bible, but for the last two years I’ve had my own personal Bible study. Now I want to be known as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.”

More than a thousand looked on as Bigler joined other congregants who were also fully immersed in the baptismal pool, highlighting the second day of the three-day “Exercise Patience”! Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Similar “Exercise Patience”! conventions, with baptisms, will be held at the Janesville Assembly Hall every Friday – Sunday during July and August. The programs on the last two weekends in August will be in Spanish.

“The Saturday program can be especially memorable because of the significance of the baptism and the feature-length video presentation,” said Richard Borden, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Both are favorites for many, young and old, and they always make a big impact on the audience.”

Saturday sessions begin at 9:20 a.m. and culminate with a talk preceding the baptism event. Another highlight of the convention’s second day is the first of a two-part prerecorded feature Bible drama.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years prior to April 2020, when the organization canceled all their in-person events. After resuming smaller in-per-son meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they are again gathering at these large regional events around the world.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, please go to jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.