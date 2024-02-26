Biden Delivers for Wisconsin Manufacturing Workers, And He’s Just Getting Started

By Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

Over the years, Milwaukee has been known by many nicknames, including Brew City, Cream City, or simply the 414. But one hundred years ago, the Milwaukee area was referred to as the “Machine Shop of the World.” Our region earned that label thanks to the workers and manufacturers who made locally produced goods, right here in Milwaukee County.

Today, the manufacturing sector remains critical to the Milwaukee metro area, as our community ranks second in the nation for manufacturing workers and accounts for more than 100,000 jobs in our community. Good-paying manufacturing jobs in Milwaukee have been a blessing for many residents. These are family-supporting opportunities that tend to pay more and provide long-term career trajectories.

The only problem? We need more. Fortunately for Milwaukee, President Joe Biden has been on the job. Under President Biden, Milwaukee and Wisconsin have seen a resurgence in manufacturing. While challenges persist, thanks to legislation championed by the president, more manufacturing jobs are on their way to the Badger State.

The fruits of the President’s labor can be found all over Wisconsin, including at the Ingeteam facility in the Menomonee River Valley. Last year, Ingeteam announced plans to expand production at its plant and begin manufacturing fast electric vehicle charging stations. This move is expected to support several hundred new jobs.

What was behind the company’s decision to bring a new production line to Southeast Wisconsin? The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden in 2021. This legislation included $10 billion to support a national vehicle charging network, and Ingeteam was able to take advantage of these funds.

Overall, private companies have invested more than $4 billion in Wisconsin since the president took office and worked with Congress to pass bills like the American Rescue Plan, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

President Biden’s economic plan is positioning Wisconsin manufacturing for the future. Just as important, it includes provisions to make sure Black workers share in the growth. These provisions are creating progress, with one recent analysis finding that more than 50 percent of the $129 billion invested in electric vehicle production during the Biden administration is located in areas with a Black population that matches or exceeds the national average.

The Biden manufacturing economy will lead to more jobs and higher wages for workers. Now to ensure this manufacturing revival lasts, workers and manufacturers need the White House to consider better coordinating federal rules. While President Biden has been working with Congress to revitalize U.S. manufacturing, manufacturers say federal agencies have been proposing regulations that are at odds with the president’s goals. These businesses say the large number of rules and new requirements coming all at once will make it challenging to modernize operations and build the facilities necessary to achieve the president’s vision for onshoring manufacturing to the United States.

Small manufacturers, in particular, are struggling with red tape. The average small manufacturer pays over $50,000 per year, per employee, in federal regulatory compliance costs. That is more than $1 million annually for a manufacturer with 20 employees.

A new White House focus on regulations could be especially important for Black-owned businesses. Estimates suggest there are around 100 small manufacturing businesses in Wisconsin that are Black-owned. When rules drive up the cost of electricity, slow down the permitting process, require new accounting or equipment, and do it all simultaneously, Black-owned businesses will get pinched the most. Coordinating federal regulations is one way to give these small manufacturers some relief.

It has been many decades since Milwaukee was known as the “Machine Shop of the World,” but thanks to President Biden, manufacturing is set to take off in our community and the entire state. Maybe the only thing that can stop us is a lack of coordination of federal regulations with the president’s manufacturing agenda. Fortunately, that is something this White House can fix, and I am looking forward to the work ahead in supporting Wisconsin manufacturing and delivering prosperity for workers and families in Milwaukee County.