Say Something Real

Who Will Pay For Trump’s Costly Lack of Discipline?

By Michelle Bryant

Growing up, I always heard the saying “Don’t let your mouth write a check, your behind can’t cash!” The saying was a bit more colorful, but you get the gist. We were taught early that verbal jousting could have costly or even deadly consequences. We learned to both measure and temper our words. The goal was simple, say enough to maintain respect but not enough to lose everything else. Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed that important life lesson.

Reeling from recent court decisions, Trump’s lack of discipline is on track to cost him nearly a half billion dollars in civil judgements! His financial two-step, towards insolvency, is self-inflicted and has been a long-time in the making. For most of his adult life he has played fast and loose with the truth, business practices, and disrespect for others. Life has afforded him indiscretions that would have ruined others, years ago. But, as my grandfather used to say, “Every dog has his day, and some have two.”

Trump’s first day can be summed up with the headline: Jury finds Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll. The money was intended to send a clear message for the former president to stop defaming Carroll. Previously awarded a paltry $5 million for the exact same offense, Carroll’s attorneys have signaled that they may sue Trump for a third time, since his behavior has not stopped. You would think an $88 million dollar loss would do the trick. It doesn’t appear to be working.

The second day took decades to unfold. In a recent series of decisions, Trump was found liable for fraud in connection to his business practices. Specifically, Trump and his co-defendants were found guilty of submitting fraudulent financial statements, falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and conspiracy to falsify business records. The price tag for all these falsehoods culminated with $355 million dollars in penalties. So, what’s the message here?

Any individual that lacks the ability to control his mouth and behavior, after receiving a $5 million dollar verdict against him, lacks the ability to be trusted in the White House. Anyone found guilty of the crimes cited above in connection to his businesses, cannot be trusted with America’s business. As my grandfather used to say, “The writing was on the wall, you just chose to look out the window, instead.” But, the stakes are too high. The price the country could pay for Trump’s foul mouth, disrespect for the rules, lack of honesty, and low moral character exceed any monetary consequence. Many Americans, that have bestowed faith in Donald Trump, have paid with their freedom and their lives. He writes bad checks and we all pay the price.