Bridging Communities: The Journey and Leadership of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

As a lifelong Milwaukee resident, County Executive David Crowley knows as well as anyone that Milwaukee County is truly a tale of two counties. He has lived the pain and struggle that many in our communities face every day, and he knows the joy of bringing people together to conquer those struggles. The fundamental tenet of Executive Crowley’s administration is to build bridges to bring people together, not walls that keep them apart.

Sworn into office in May of 2020, David became the youngest county executive in the history of Milwaukee County and the first Black leader elected to serve in the role. Since being sworn in, County Executive David Crowley led the implementation of the first county-wide strategic plan in 20 years, focusing the County on a vision of achieving racial equity and by doing so becoming the healthiest county in David the state. Under his leadership, Milwaukee County has diversified positions at the cabinet department level as well as boards and commissions. In addition, he has also streamlined government to improve access and quality of services for residents.

Growing up in a working-class family in Milwaukee’s 53206 neighborhood, David was no stranger to hardship. As a child, David’s family moved frequently, often as a result of evictions. He lived in a home with multiple family members who suffered from mental illness and drug addiction, and saw first-hand the impact that these issues have on our community. This is personal to David.

David credits the Milwaukee youth organization Urban Underground for saving his life. He found a support network and a community of people that cared about him, and helped guide him to public service.

While still in high school, David served as a community justice coordinator with Urban Underground, giving him his start in community organizing. He joined AmeriCorps when he turned 18, and worked with several other community organizations including Project Return, Safe & Sound Inc., and COA Youth and Family Centers.

His passion for service and supporting community organization continued as an adult. David is a member of numerous community organizations including the ACLU, Milwaukee Urban League Young Professionals and the Milwaukee NAACP. He attended Bay View High School, UW-Milwaukee, and currently lives in Milwaukee with his wife, Ericka, and his three young daughters.

