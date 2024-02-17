Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, City Leaders and Public Health Advocates Rally for Ambitious Clean Car Standards for a Zero-Emission Future

(Milwaukee, WI) – On Friday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Alderwoman JoCosta Zamarripa, and other Milwaukee leaders joined public health advocates for a press conference to rally public support for the adoption of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) stringent clean car standards, guiding Wisconsin towards a sustainable, zero-emission future.

The transportation sector currently is the leading domestic source of the carbon pollution driving climate change in the country. New draft federal clean car standards for model years 2027 through 2032 were introduced in April of 2023. It is estimated that these new standards, if implemented as originally drafted, would result in an estimated 67% of all new car and light duty car sales being EVs by 2032. Speakers showcased the numerous advantages of the proposed standards, such as economic growth from new manufacturing opportunities, and consumer savings on fuel and maintenance.

County Executive David Crowley remarked on the economic and public health implications. “Today’s rally represents strong potential for Milwaukee County as we embrace clean car standards. This is an environmental imperative, public health necessity, and a significant economic opportunity for our residents and families. The green technology sector, including sustainable industries like clean car manufacturing, is experiencing rapid job growth across the nation. Adopting these federal standards will boost economic activity and health equity in Milwaukee County and the State of Wisconsin.”

Alderwoman Zamarripa addressed the issues of climate change and extreme weather. “As we face the reality of increasingly extreme weather conditions, the urgency for action on climate change is more pressing than ever. In Milwaukee, where our community’s history and economy are intertwined with our waterways and natural environment, adopting these clean car standards is crucial. This represents not just an environmental commitment, but a step towards justice and equity, ensuring that all residents, especially those in vulnerable communities, are protected from the adverse effects of climate change.”

Alex Zielinski, speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments, spoke about the public health perspective. “The move to clean car standards transcends environmental concerns; it’s a vital public health imperative. Climate change affects everything from our water and air quality to the prevalence of vector-borne diseases and mental health issues. Adopting these standards is a crucial step in ensuring clean air and water, thereby reducing climate-related health impacts. This is an essential action for safeguarding public health and addressing environmental health disparities.”

Speakers urged the EPA to finalize the clean cars rule by this March, advancing the nation’s journey towards Route Zero.

A recording of the event is available HERE.

