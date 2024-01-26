New Program Gives MPS Students a Head Start on Careers ‘That Don’t Even Exist yet’

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

At just 14, Ezmee Gutierrez is starting her high school career learning essential life skills while also preparing for the world of work.

Ezmee is among the first class of students from Bay View High school to participate in the 3DE by JA innovation pilot program.

Facilitated by Junior Achievement, the program helps Milwaukee Public Schools students connect their high school curriculum to relevant career and life-readiness skills.

The goal is to help high school students develop the skills and experience to succeed in future careers.

‘Preparing our students’

“This is about preparing our students not just for the diploma, but for a future that they’re ready to embrace,” said Willie Jude ll, the executive director of the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation. “Our educators are preparing our students for careers that don’t even exist yet.”

In November, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, in collaboration with Milwaukee Public Schools, or MPS, announced a million-dollar investment in the 3DE program at Bay View and Marshall high schools.

3DE was established in Atlanta in 2015 and now operates in 26 cities.

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to make smart academic and economic choices.

“This is a golden opportunity, a change in our curriculum, basically, an innovative way to educate young people for the world of work …,” said MPS Superintendent Keith Posley.

How does it work?

MPS teachers and business partners from various backgrounds work alongside students to help them find solutions to real-word business challenges.

Students work on case studies that emphasize such skills as collaboration, communication, creativity/innovation and self-direction.

Despite only being in her freshman year, Ezmee is certain she wants to pursue a college education. She’s considering studying real estate or psychology.

“Either way, I am learning skills that will help me in my future because I need to be able to speak and communicate well,” she said. “Taking these classes is helping build my confidence and organization skills.”

According to a 3DE impact statement, school districts nationwide have seen decreased absenteeism, higher college enrollment and improved proficiency in reading and math.

“We aim to achieve similar results in Milwaukee, providing students with skills to navigate towards a successful future,” said Michael Frohna, regional director of 3DE for Junior Achievement of Wisconsin.

What’s next?

So far, Bay View and Marshall high school freshmen are the only students involved in the 3DE program for the 2023–2024 school year.

Each subsequent year, one grade level will be added until students at all grade levels at the two high schools are participating in the program.

Junior Achievement will work with MPS to expand the program to at least two other Milwaukee high schools.

For more information

According to Frohna, the expected investment for the first two years of 3DE will be just over $1 million. The pilot program has received $250,000 in funding from We Energies Foundation, $160,000 from MPS Foundation, and $25,000 from PwC

More information here.