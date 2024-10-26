We Must Continue to Fight for a Better Public School System in Milwaukee

By Dr. Tamika L. Johnson

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

I’m Dr. Tamika L. Johnson, a teacher, minister, serial author, advocate for education and mental health, and a life coach. My career has been dedicated to supporting students and families in need, firmly believing that equity in education is essential for community success.

I’ve observed that communities lacking the resources for education often suffer from crime and social issues. Research in the U.S. has shown that failing school districts often lead to failing communities, while successful schools contribute to thriving communities.

As both an educator and community advocate, I feel it’s my duty to ensure fairness for our students and families. Over the past three to four years, I’ve worked with various organizations to effect change in Milwaukee Public Schools, a cause I’m still committed to.

Advocating for better schools

As a teacher in Milwaukee for over 23 years, I’ve witnessed the disparities and shortcomings across our school district, from well-funded to underfunded.

I’ve had the opportunity to work for all sectors of education in Wisconsin, private, charter and Milwaukee Public Schools. As an adjunct instructor for Cardinal Stritch University, under its Educational Leadership Program, I coached teachers from each sector, private, charter, and public as well.

However, when I learned about the financial crisis in Milwaukee Public Schools, I joined forces with community members to hold those responsible accountable. This led me to support the Recall MPS School Board Members initiative, which aims to improve our public schools rather than destroy them.

This recall is about advocating to provide our public school students with a better educational environment, ensuring classrooms are conducive to learning and that students have access to nutritious meals and community representation in their classrooms and on the school board.

It’s about demanding that our tax dollars are used responsibly and that the burden doesn’t fall disproportionately on the working poor.

A collective community effort

Although our recall of some of MPS’s board members was unsuccessful, the results don’t reflect our community’s dissatisfaction with our current school board.

I want to echo that our recall effort was a collective community effort, involving numerous individuals gathering signatures beyond just the petitioners, and I want to make sure our community’s support for our cause isn’t overshadowed by our limited experience of such a task.

A survey conducted over the summer revealed that 66% of our community’s residents backed the recall. However, many were unable to sign the petitions due to the convoluted process.

Despite being novices, we gained significant insights into the recall process for future endeavors.

Addressing false narratives

I want to encourage our community to continue to fight for what’s right, which is a better public school system in Milwaukee. I want to address some misleading and false narratives being spread about our recall efforts.

Claims that our recall efforts were an attempt to privatize our public schools were fabricated. This narrative not only undermines our efforts but also disrespects our community members who simply desire improved public education for our children.

Some are choosing to overlook the truth as they propagate these false stories. Facts are that our Milwaukee Public School district continues to neglect our public-school students, with millions of dollars unaccounted for, low test scores and Wisconsin consistently ranking worse in national education rankings, as the board continues to entertain giving raises to MPS administrators.

Some are dismissing these facts in favor of spreading misinformation. The district’s failure to serve our students, especially Black and Brown students, is evident, yet many remain intrigued by distasteful tactics of deception and spreading baseless claims about privatization.

That narrative is outdated and our focus must remain on the progression of our Milwaukee Public Schools who serve the majority of our students in our community of Milwaukee.

‘No return to business as usual’

The recall effort was not the beginning or end of my advocacy for students in Wisconsin. This recall will not halt my fight for the rights of Black and Brown students in our public, private, charter, or voucher schools. There will be no return to business as usual for the education of Black and Brown students in our schools.

I will continue to advocate for there to no longer be taxation without representation in the City of Milwaukee. I’m committed to fighting for our students and community until we achieve better schools and a stronger community.

Dr. Tamika L. Johnson is an educator, education and mental health advocate and life coach.