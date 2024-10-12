What Do You Want to See in the Next MPS Superintendent? Here’s How to Make Your Voice Heard.

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Milwaukee Public Schools has begun hosting focus groups to find out what Milwaukee residents want in the district’s next superintendent.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors has hired Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, or HYA, a national consulting firm, to gather input from Milwaukee residents, recruit candidates and guide the search.

Former MPS superintendent Keith Posley resigned in June in the wake of a financial scandal that jeopardized millions of dollars in state aid.

The school district’s website says the next superintendent will lead the district to deliver a high-quality education for students, support families, inspire staff and enhance the community.

Your input

Milwaukee parents, families and stakeholders can attend one of several focus groups based on the way you interact with the district. Registration is not needed.

The same set of questions will be asked at all focus groups.

1. What are the strengths of Milwaukee Public Schools that the next superintendent can build upon?

2. What are the challenges facing Milwaukee Public Schools that the next superintendent should be aware of or you would like to see addressed?

3. What characteristics or traits are you looking for in your new superintendent?

4. Is there anything else you would like to share with us regarding Milwaukee Public Schools?

5. HYA will be recruiting potential superintendent candidates for this position. Can you think of anyone who might be a good fit as your new superintendent whom we should contact? If so, please share or email the person’s name and contact information.

For virtual focus groups visit https://mps.milwaukee.k12.wi.us/en/District/About-MPS/School-Board/MPS-Superintendent-Search.htm

In-person focus groups for parents, families and community members will take place at 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct.22 at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet St.

If you can’t attend a focus group or you would like to add comments from a scheduled focus group you attended, you can email your comments to Mike Richie, HYA vice president, at mikerichie@hyasearch.com; Pat Neudecker, HYA senior associate, at patneudecker@hyasearch.com; or Carlton Jenkins, HYA associate, at carltonjenkins@hyasearch.com

For more information

For more information, visit https://mps.milwaukee.k12.wi.us/en/District/About-MPS/School-Board/MPS-Superintendent-Search.htm