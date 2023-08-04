Create a functional home with excellent organizational advice. Review these cool organization tips to tidy up your home and enhance your space today.

You don’t need a professional organizer to rearrange your home. All you need are new strategies to put an end to clutter once and for all! Check out these cool organization tips to tidy up your home.

Use Jars in Different Rooms

Jars are the best organization hack because they work for any room! Use jars to store rice, pasta, and other dry ingredients in the kitchen. Or you can store cotton balls and swabs inside your bathroom in jars. This versatile container modernizes rooms and declutters surfaces.

Consider a Storage Bench

Whether it’s a built-in or freestanding unit, storage benches are practical pieces of furniture. You have extra seating and storage space all in one! They’re great for bedrooms, mudrooms, playrooms, and other living spaces inside your home. Choose a storage bench that fits your decor or overall aesthetic to blend the furniture with other pieces.

Adapt a Closet Organization System

Closets play a big role in our lives, especially when we need to dress. Rummaging through piles of clothes can take up time and energy. Luckily, you can combat closet clutter with a new organizational system.

For instance, color-coding and frequent use are different ways to organize a walk-in closet. With color-coding, you arrange items according to the colors in the rainbow. Frequent use arranges your favorite items in the front of your closet. You can also adapt your organization methods to single-wall and reach-in closets!

Create a Command Station

Creating a command station is another tip for tidying up your home. Place adhesive pockets inside your kitchen cabinet to keep all your lists, coupons, and recipes in one area. You can also store extra labels and other organizational tools there. Adding a pen loop is also best so that you won’t search for a writing tool to jot something down.

Have a Donation Bin

Tuck a large container in the corner of your home and designate it as the donation bin. When you or your family come across items you no longer want, place them inside the bin. Once a month, drop the items off at the local shelter or thrift store. This idea declutters your space and gives items a new home.