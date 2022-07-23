Moving On: How To Let Go of Sentimental Clutter

Are you in the process of cleaning your home but can’t figure out what to let go of? The process might be easier than you’d think and far less painful.

Clearing out sentimental items can be tough. There are often a lot of memories within the things we keep, from heirlooms to old stuff from a friend. However, if you’re in the process of decluttering, it can be tough to let go of things that have sentimental value. How do you go through this process? Check out this article on how to let go of sentimental clutter and move on.

What’s Worth Keeping?

When you come across an item that holds an emotional pull, ask yourself, “What’s so sentimental about it?“ Some things aren’t as sentimental as you would like to think. Usually, sentimental items are associated with a certain space, person, or time. It’s important to put things in their proper perspective: you can retain the memories of the person, place, or thing associated with the item. However, if you find that you like an item, it might be worth keeping. Otherwise, it might be useful to let go of this sentimental item and move on.

Put Things in a Memory Box

Put your sentimental items in a memory box temporarily. A memory box is a box that you put all your sentimental items in to gauge how much you need them. Check the box to see if you need the things in there. Some things are more important than others. You likely won’t part with an heirloom that has been in your family for 10 generations, but perhaps it’s time to get rid of your ex’s ring. Whenever you put something in that box, gauge the importance of the other items. If you find that something doesn’t have the same emotional “pull,” let it go. You can remove them from this box gradually.

Take Photos

If you want the item related to memory, it might be wise to take a picture of it and keep it rather than the item. You can neatly catalog and store pictures, and you’ll be able to hold onto the photo no matter how often you organize your home. This is one of the best ways to downsize items without having to remove them forever.

In short, we understand that throwing away items that mean a lot to you can be difficult. However, clutter can be incredibly draining, and learning how to deal with it effectively is the key to a happy life. Start decluttering today. You won’t be disappointed.