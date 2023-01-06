Don’t sell your home just yet! Here are essential things to consider before moving to a region that experiences cold, severe winter weather.

Are you tired of endless days of sunshine and warm weather? Here are a few things to consider before moving somewhere cold.

Property Considerations

Owing property in a region that experiences extreme weather conditions is challenging, especially if it’s your first time in this situation. As temperatures cool, various factors begin to impact your home negatively. For instance, snow is notorious for causing severe moisture damage to roofing systems and landscaping. Ice can harm vegetation on your property, as well as threaten the safety and well-being of you and other residents when navigating outside.

As such, homeowners must control the impact of winter conditions by regularly removing snow from their property, including entrance walkways, paths, sidewalks, driveways, and other areas. You must consider the costs of investing in snow removal equipment or hiring snow plowing services.

Vehicle Considerations

Is your vehicle capable of driving safely in colder environments? Cold temperatures on their own aren’t enough to slow down your car. However, snow, ice, and other common winter conditions can prove challenging to certain automobiles. Light, low, and rear-wheel drive cars perform significantly less effectively in snowy and slippery driving environments. Conversely, vehicles with all-wheel drive capabilities, advanced stability control, anti-lock brake systems, and high ground clearance are ideal for these conditions. If your car doesn’t feature these characteristics, you might need to invest in a new ride.

You must also consider the responsibilities of maintaining your vehicle despite adverse weather conditions. These maintenance requirements vary depending on your specific make and model. For instance, keeping a Jeep Wrangler clean throughout winter carries different demands and responsibilities compared to a standard sedan. While a sedan typically sticks to the road, Wranglers boast off-roading capabilities and, as such, occur more debris. Overall, you should clean your automobile of debris (street salt, dirt, snow, grime, etc.) every 10 days if you keep it outdoors.

Clothing Cost Considerations

Surprisingly, one of the highest costs of moving to a colder environment is supplying your wardrobe with suitable winter clothing. Warm-weather dwellers often have closets full of garments only practical for mild to warm weather, with the occasional fall outfit. However, residents living in areas that experience long winters must own warm coats, pants, footwear, undergarments, accessories, and more.

These items are necessary to leave the house and run errands without succumbing to cold weather exposure! Before moving to one of these regions, it’s crucial that you purchase a quality, versatile jacket or coat capable of protecting you in a multitude of environments and situations. Don’t be afraid to break the bank on this investment!

There are many things to consider before moving somewhere cold, many of which ultimately deter potential residents from making the commitment. However, these regions have so much more to offer than seasonal weather and are worth experiencing. If these above considerations seem manageable, there’s no town or city that isn’t perfect for you!