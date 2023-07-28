Wisconsin’s Record High Temperatures Raise Heart Health Concerns

By Karen Stokes

As record high temperatures grip much of Wisconsin this week the American Heart Association, dedicated to promoting longer, healthier lives, emphasizes the need for heart protection. Extra precautions are urged, particularly for older adults and individuals with high blood pressure, obesity, or a history of heart disease and stroke.

High temperatures above 100°F or even lower temperatures in the 80s with high humidity can lead to a dangerous heat index that puts significant stress on the heart. Heat and dehydration cause the heart to work harder, shifting blood from major organs to the skin, and leading to increased pumping and stress on the heart.

Hydration helps the heart more easily pump blood through the blood vessels to the muscles and it helps the muscles work efficiently.

While heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, more than 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you have heart disease or have had a stroke or you’re older than 50 or overweight, it’s extremely important to take special precautions in the heat to protect your health,” said Donald M. Lloyd- Jones, M.D., Sc.M., FAHA, president of the American Heart Association and chair of the department of preventive medicine, the Eileen M. Foell Professor of Heart Research and professor of preventive medicine, medicine and pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.”

He continued, “Some medications like angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, beta blockers, calcium channel blockers and diuretics, which affect blood pressure responses or deplete the body of sodium, can exaggerate the body’s response to heat and cause you to feel ill in extreme heat. But don’t stop taking your medicines.”

It’s important to know the signs and symptoms when you may be experiencing too much heat.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

• headaches

• heavy sweating

• cold, moist skin, chills

• dizziness or fainting (syncope)

• a weak and rapid pulse

• muscle cramps

• fast, shallow breathing

• nausea, vomiting or both

If you experience these symptoms, move to a cooler place, stop exercising and cool down immediately by dousing yourself with cold water and re-hydrating. You may need to seek medical attention.

The American Heart Association suggests that everyone follows these top 5 hot weather precautions:

• Watch the clock: It’s best to avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon because the sun is usually at its strongest, putting you at higher risk for heat-related illnesses.

• Dress for the heat: Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing or a newer fabric that repels sweat. Add a hat and sunglasses. Before you get started, apply a water-resistant sunscreen with at least SPF 15, and reapply it every two hours.

• Drink up: Stay hydrated by drinking a few cups of water before, during and after going outside or exercising. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

• Take regular breaks: Find some shade or a cool place, stop for a few minutes, hydrate and start again

• Follow the doctor’s orders: Continue to take all medications as prescribed.