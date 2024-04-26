Fresh Coast Jazz Festival, a Party With a Purpose

By Karen Stokes

Prepare yourself for an incredible weekend of jazz at The 5th Annual Fresh Coast Jazz Festival. The 3-day event, Aug 22, 23 and 24th promises a musical journey with the only multi-day jazz festival in Milwaukee showcasing some of the world’s best contemporary jazz artists.

Artists including superstar Boney James, and 12-time Grammy nominee Kirk Whalum. The star powered weekend doesn’t stop with the headliners. Additional artists include, Flautist Kim Scott, New Zealand guitarist and vocalist Andrea Lisa, Ryan LaValette–from New Zealand, father and son duo Quintin Gerard W and Lemek the first father/son in the history of the Billboard Contemporary Jazz chart to hold the number one and number two spots at the same time, Nathan Mitchell, Milwaukee’s own Marcus Adams and Atlanta’s Dee Lucas.

The Fresh Coast Jazz Festival has a significant philanthropic impact on the city.

“Since our inception we have provided eight scholarships to young students in the community going onto college, we sent 50 disadvantaged kids to music camps. We’ve provided eight grants to area schools to support music programs. We’ve provided donations to financial literacy programs. What gives us the greatest joy is that we’re making a difference in the community,” said Carl Brown, CEO of Fresh Coast Jazz Festival.

An exclusive feature of the festival is the Hometown All Star competition, designed to discover the top jazz talent from Milwaukee.

“Every year we do a contest to identify Milwaukee’s top jazz acts and we give that act the opportunity to perform at the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival. There’s a ton of great talent here in Milwaukee and we just want to showcase that.” Brown said. “They get the green room access, the backstage access, sound checks, everything that the national acts do.

The contest is on the June 28th at No Studios, we are taken submissions now and we’ll have a panel of three judges that will select the winner that will get the coveted title of being the Hometown All Star they will get a half hour set on Saturday, Aug 24, a $1000 for their performance and tickets to the festival.”

Interested artists and groups should submit their electronic press kits featuring performances of at least two songs no later than Friday, May 10, 2024, to:

https://forms.zohopublic.com/podcasttown/form/HomeTownAllStarsShowcase2024/formperma/ueCY5XQwSesH_whULWqldS9vnAHHqohl6UsW8ep0e5g

Initial submissions will be reviewed by representatives from Fresh Coast Jazz Festival, Podcast Town, and Nō Studios. The field will be narrowed to the top five submissions.

The party with a purpose extends beyond the music offering a range of philanthropic activities and events.

“On Thursday morning, Jazz on the Plaza, a concert for the kids at Children’s Hospital where some of the International Artists coming to town volunteered to do this benefit concert for kids and families receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital and we give away between 100 to 150 gifts of comfort for the kids. It’s a really fun time,” Brown said.

Something new this year is The Pairing. The Pairing is a matchup of a wine tasting and a concert. We are going to have national artists including Marcus Adams from Milwaukee and Dee Lucas perform the music of Grover Washington Jr. and those songs will be paired with wine from the Napa Valley Region.

The “Night Caps” are the Festival’s versions of the after-party that takes place each night at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center, Downtown featuring a live jazz act each night along with food and bar service.

“I feel so blessed that this is what I get to do. The coolest thing about it all is that our proceeds go to philanthropic work in the community. We call ourselves a party with a purpose that’s extremely important to us and rooted in how we were founded,” Brown said.

Why a party with a purpose? Brown shares the origin of the festival.

“I started a scholarship fund in my parents name. My father passed away and my mother passed away a year after my father passed and what ended up being the second last conversation I had with my dad, he was giving me instructions on how he wanted me to live my life after he passed away. He said “Son, I want you to always remember to think of others more highly than yourself.” Brown said. “My dad was my business partner, my friend, my dad was my hero. I didn’t look outside of my home for a role model. I won the parent lottery.”

While at a Kirk Whalum concert in Indianapolis, Brown’s wife told him that they should start a jazz festival in Milwaukee to honor his parents and have the proceeds go to charity.

“That’s why we call it a party with a purpose,” Brown said.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the best in smooth jazz while giving back! For tickets for the unforgettable events at the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival. Go to www.freshcoastjazz.com or pabsttheatergroup.com or the Pabst Box Office.