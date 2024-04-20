Carvd N Stone Announces $1000 Loren Martin Hintz Travel Writing Scholarship

By Karen Stokes

The third annual Carvd N Stone (CNS) Loren Martin Hintz Travel Writing Scholarship is currently accepting applications.

The contest encourages Milwaukee writers, 17-29 years of age to write an 800-word essay based on the theme “What lessons have you learned while traveling that you’ve implemented in your everyday life and why?” CNS will award $1,000.

The CNS Loren Martin Hintz Scholarship is an annual tribute to the award-winning career of Loren Martin Hintz, who traveled around the world capturing unique people and moments in words and photographs. The focus of the scholarship is on promoting and encouraging the next generation of travel writers. Whether you’re an aspiring journalist or just have a passion for travel and writing, the Loren Martin Hintz Scholarship is a great opportunity to showcase your skills and potentially win an award.

CNS was approached by Hintz’s son Steve Hintz to start the travel writing scholarship in 2022.

Recent Milwaukee Public School graduate Sean Horton is the recipient of the second annual CNS Loren Martin Hintz Travel Writing Scholarship. Horton was awarded $1,000 based on his 800-word essay about where he would go if he could travel anywhere in the world.

Applications are open April 17, 2024, at 9am CST and will close on May 17, 2024 at 12pm. Winners will be announced in June.

In order to apply, applicants must fit all requirements:

Reside in Milwaukee,Wisconsin,

17-29 years old and

Submit one 800-word essay that fits the 2023 theme.

Applications can be found at carvdnstone.com.