We invite you to join us for a groundbreaking, free virtual event—Mind Matters. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Wisconsin’s All of Us Research Program is sponsoring an immersive experience around mental health, genetics, and personalized treatments.

Mind Matters offers:

● Inspiring Guest Speakers

● Trivia & Cash Prizes

● Wellness Activities

● Live Q&A

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity.

Click here to register.

hiphopandhealth.com