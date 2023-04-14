Here’s Where Struggling Milwaukee Renters Can Get Help

By PrincessSafiya Byers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org.

Renters, you don’t need to struggle alone.

There are plenty of organizations in Milwaukee that are willing to help you navigate any challenge.

Here are some resources you should know about:

Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center

The Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center is fully staffed and open to walk-ins for those in need.

The center, which streamlines housing services and service providers in the city, is located at Community Advocates’ downtown location at 728 N. James Lovell St.

Maudwella Kirkendoll, the chief operating officer of Community Advocates, said walk-ins get same-day service from the organization’s general housing staff.

Officials can be contacted at info@renthelpmke.org or 414-895-RENT.

Rental assistance help

Community Advocates and the Social Development Commission are still providing rental assistance to Milwaukee residents who have been affected by COVID-19. The Social Development Commission also is open for walk-ins.

Here’s what you should read before you apply for help at Community Advocates https://communityadvocates.net/what-we-do/rent-assistance.html

Here’s the application for Community Advocates https://webportalapp.com/sp/login/communityadvocates-application

Here’s information on how to apply at the Social Development Commission https://www.cr-sdc.org/services/mera

Here’s the Social Development Commission’s application https://cr-sdc.smapply.io/acc/l/?next=/prog/250670/apply/

Other programs that help residents

Although the deadline to apply for funds from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program was Jan. 31, providers say other programs still exist.

Here are some:

Right to Counsel: The Right to Counsel or EvictionFreeMKE pilot program provides legal counsel to Milwaukeeans who make under 200% of the federal poverty line and are facing eviction.

You can call the hotline at 414-892-7368 or visit the website at EvictionFreeMKE.org.

Housing Authority: The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee has wait lists for its properties.

Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union: The tenants union organizes to challenge evictions, makes tenants aware of their rights and sometimes takes on negligent landlords. You can contact it at intake@matunion.org or 414-410-9714.

Other resources to consult if you’re worried about eviction

Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee: 414-727-5300

Mediate Milwaukee: 414-939-8800

Legal Action of Wisconsin: 855-947-2529

Take Root Milwaukee for assistance with mortgage issues/foreclosure: 414-921-4149