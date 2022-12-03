Flooding is something that most homeowners will deal with at some point in time. This article will explore ways to help prevent flooding in your home.

Your home is an investment, and it’s necessary to keep it safe. Some disasters happen in nature that are out of our control, such as flooding.

If your home is in a flood zone, it’s important to take preventive measures to minimize flooding. These are ways to help prevent flooding in your home.

Improve Lot Grading

Identify the trouble spots around your home’s lot. You’re looking for areas where water pools and accumulates after an average rainfall. Rainwater should always flow away from your home. You may need to change up the landscaping to create a better flow.

Dig channels to provide a path for the water, build sunken areas around the house’s foundation, and slope the yard away from your home.

Maintain Drainage and Water Runoff

Ensure you regularly clean downspouts and gutters to allow the water to flow freely away from your roof and home. While cleaning, check for any damage or areas that require repair in the gutters and downspouts.

Check nearby storm drains and drainage ditches to ensure they’re clear of debris and functioning correctly.

Rain Barrel Installation

Are you looking for an alternative method for dealing with rainwater? A rain barrel connects to the spout or gutter and collects all the excess water that runs off the roof. It helps lessen the amount of rainwater the ground needs to soak up.

Store the water and use it to water plants and the lawn. You can even use the water to wash your car. It’s an eco-friendly option that helps minimalize flooding.

Reduce Watertight Surfaces

Asphalt and concrete don’t absorb water, and rainwater will immediately run off into other areas. The nearby drains and sewers can quickly overflow from the heavy rain.

Increasing the green space around your yard can help reduce rainwater runoff. Look into porous pavements, rain gardens, and vegetated swales. All these options will allow the ground to absorb more stormwater.

Prepare Your Home for Flooding

A single inch of water could cause around 25,000 dollars’ worth of damage. Some homes are more susceptible to flooding due to their location. Flood-proofing your home can help stop water from entering your home and damaging your valuables and belongings.

Spray foam has many uses outside of the insulation, including sealing off doors and windows. Spray it around any openings to help stop the water from entering. You can raise the thresholds of your entryways and add sandbags around the lot.

No homeowner or renter wants to deal with flooding issues in their home. Use the above tips to help prevent flood waters from entering your home. Your home and valuables will thank you.