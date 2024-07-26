4 Steps to Becoming a Wildland Firefighter

Wildland firefighting requires a certain kind of person. Read the following to discover if you have the skills to fulfill this necessary and fulfilling job.

Wildland firefighting is sort of an uncommon job that requires sort of uncommon people to do it. It’s more than just a career; it’s a vocation devoted to preserving and protecting our country’s natural resources and all the people, creatures, and plants that depend on them. Look beyond the typical image of the city or town-based firefighter battling blazes in homes and buildings if you ever thought of becoming a firefighter. Protect the forests, prairies, and beyond! Here are four steps to becoming a wildland firefighter.

Understand the Role

Wildland firefighting often takes the firefighter into some of the most remote and challenging environments out there. They must face forest fires, perform controlled burns, and generally engage nature in a way most individuals may not comprehend. Ensure this tough, grueling, but ultimately rewarding career is for you before you send in your application. Certain personality traits are a must for wildland firefighters, such as courage and compassion.

Meet Basic Requirements

Becoming a wildland firefighter demands strength, good health, intelligence, and some familiarity with firefighting and handling the gear involved in putting out fires. You must be at least 18 years old and have a high school education or GED. A driver’s license is usually a must as well as physical fitness. Depending on the specific role’s duties or the agency you’ll work for, there may be other requirements, but these are the core requirements.

Compete Relevant Training

Acquire basic firefighting skills and other necessities when pursuing a career in wildland firefighting. Complete a course in basic firefighting training, safety protocols, and the like, if possible. First aid and CPR training are an absolute must, as is maintaining a strong body and mind. Engage in regular physical fitness to prepare for the job’s demands. Strength, cardio, and flexibility training are all a plus when fighting wildland fires.

Gain Experience and Get Certified

You’ll always be more attractive to employers if you show evidence of experience in the field. Previous work as a seasonal or volunteer firefighter looks good on your resume. Explore job and volunteer opportunities in local, regional, and federal agencies. Naturally, knowledge of the great outdoors, particularly the area where you might work, can help separate you from the pack. Pursue Firefighter I and II certifications and advanced wildland firefighter and incident command system training.

Those are the first four steps to becoming a wildland firefighter. Once you’ve locked them down, explore various local, state, and federal agency jobs sites for opportunities. The jobs are out there, and as long as we have wildlands, there will always be a need for wildland firefighters.