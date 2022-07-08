Things Every Firefighter Wishes the Public Knew

Knowing what to do in an emergency is important. No matter what danger they encounter, citizens need to remember these five things to stay safe.

There are many things that firefighters wish the general public knew. Emergencies vary, so taking the time to learn everything you can to remain safe during a fire is essential.

A Life in Danger Comes Before a Firefighter’s

The most crucial fact you’ll learn today is that when a firefighter is on the job, a victim’s life comes before their own. The people who handle fire control put themselves in danger every day to ensure the people they’re helping come out safely. Additionally, many firefighters go out of their way to point out fire hazards that homeowners and workers need to remove to prevent future problems.

They Go Through Rigorous Training

Becoming an emergency service worker requires a lot of training. It takes most firefighters six months to finish fire academy. Many need certifications for other areas of expertise, such as administering first aid to victims and fighting wildfires. Firefighters of all skill levels go through classes to learn about the protective equipment they’ll use on the job, including harnesses and breathing apparatuses. These classes help firefighters understand the right ways and times to use such items.

Every Building Needs Smoke Detectors

Installing and inspecting smoke detectors saves lives. Every level in a home must have one, and there should be detectors near restrooms, break rooms, and office spaces in commercial buildings. Smoke alarms also need to be tested annually and replaced if they’re not correctly functioning.

There’s No Stopping Once the Fire’s Out

Once the fire’s finally out, firefighters cannot leave yet. No firefighter goes until an area has been fully inspected for victims, damage, and any remaining smoke or sparks. Everything must be recorded and cleaned up before workers can move on.

Never Run Back in for Any Property

You should never run back inside a burning building for your possessions. There’s no telling how destructive fire really is or the time it will take to spread out of control. When the alarms blare, that’s the moment you need to leave. Every person should stop what they’re doing to ensure they get out of the area safely—even if it means leaving expensive assets behind. Take control of every situation by remembering these things every firefighter wishes the public knew.