Innovative Ways To Keep Your House Cool This Summer

Are you tired of constantly turning down the thermostat as you watch the temperature rise? Here are a few ways to keep your house cool this summer.

Is the AC not entirely cutting it for you in the summer? Do you wish there was a way you could cool down the house without turning down the thermostat? This blog is full of innovative ways to keep your home cool this summer.

Utilize Ceiling Fans

It’s no secret that air movement keeps us at a cooler temperature during the warmer months. Ceiling fans are a great resource to keep the air moving around us without having to bump the thermostat to a lower temp. In the summer, run your fan counterclockwise to draw the cold air up and circulate.

Another trick is to run the exhaust fans in your bathrooms. These little fans will help expel the rising warm air outside your house.

Keep the Blinds Closed

Any windows that receive direct sunlight should have blinds or blackout curtains. Keep these fixtures closed during the sunniest part of the day to prevent the sun’s heat from sneaking through.

Turn the blinds on windows in the lower levels of your home upward.

Upgrade to a Programmable Thermostat

Upgrading to a programmable thermostat can save you money on your energy bills and keep you cool during the summer months. If you work away from home during the day, program the device to keep your home at a higher temp and then start the cool down before you come back. Your home will be at a comfortable temperature when you arrive, and you won’t waste energy all day.

Install Mini-Splits

Mini-splits are incredibly popular in Europe. They’re a mix between a wall unit and a built-in unit. These devices are whisper-quiet and won’t detract from your décor with their sleek design and compact size. These are great if you have a significantly warmer room in your home.

Check Your Insulation

As many individuals believe, insulation isn’t only for keeping your house warm during the winter. It also helps keep your home comfortable during the summer. If you notice that your HVAC system runs often, it could potentially be because your insulation is not functioning correctly. Spray foam insulation will be your best option to help save you money and keep your house comfortable all year.

As you can see, staying cool indoors isn’t about continuing to turn down the thermostat. There are other innovative ways to keep your house cool in the summer months. Feel free to utilize one or more of these tips to help combat the heat.