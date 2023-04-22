Exterior Home Upgrades To Make This Summer

The exterior of your home is as important as the interior. Ideally, homeowners should take advantage of the summer weather to make outdoor upgrades.

Many homeowners spend all their time and energy fixing up the inside of the house and neglect the exterior. It’s a shame. The outside of your home needs as much love as the interior. The summertime is ideal for tackling outdoor tasks. Are you curious about what you should do? These are the exterior home upgrades you should make this summer.

Replace the Windows

If you have old, outdated, and inefficient windows, summer is the ideal time to replace them. Energy-efficient windows can save you money in the warmer months because they can stop cold air from escaping through the cracks.

New windows also increase your home’s curb appeal. This upgrade may not be the most fun or exciting, but it will pay off for every homeowner.

Work on the Landscaping

Landscaping is one of the most DIY-friendly home improvement projects you can tackle. Even weeding your flower beds and around trees and shrubs will help clean up the area. Adding mulch will make things look neat and polished.

Annuals add pops of color to the greenery. Leave the grass at a decent height for growth and stable roots. If you need to hire a landscaping service, go for it. But if professional landscaping is not in your budget, remember that less is more. It doesn’t take much to achieve fantastic results.

Replace Vinyl Siding

The most popular home covering material in the United States is vinyl siding. Plenty of modern siding options are available to boost your home’s curb appeal. You’ll find durable and affordable options that any homeowner will love.

Ensure you leave the job up to the professionals. Consider hiring a siding contractor to install the siding correctly. They can also help decide which siding option will work best with your home.

Invest in an Outdoor Kitchen

An outdoor kitchen is a great investment, especially if you love being outside. There are budget-friendly options, or you can splurge and create a fancy outdoor dining area. Either way, you can design something stunning. Use natural elements, like stone and wood, to match the outdoor aesthetic.

Upgrade the Garage Door

Garage doors can easily date your house and become covered in dents and dings over the years. Consider upgrading your garage door this summer if it’s been a decade or two. Plus, modern models have updated security and design features you’ll love and appreciate.

Don’t wait and make these exterior home upgrades this summer. Your home will thank you for it. And so will your neighbors.