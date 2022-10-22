Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers & MPS Partner to Open a Full-Service, Bilingual Health Clinic at South Division High School

District’s first in-school health clinic celebrated by community leaders

Milwaukee — Together, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers (SSCHC) and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) have opened a new health clinic inside South Division High School (SDHS), one of the largest bilingual high schools in Wisconsin and located at 1515 W. Lapham Blvd. in Milwaukee. The new health clinic is Sixteenth Street’s first inside an MPS building and one of 24 in-school clinic locations in Milwaukee and Waukesha.

SSCHC and MPS hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders on Friday, October 21 at 9:45 a.m. to celebrate the health clinic’s grand opening and provided opportunities to tour the new facility for the first time. The opening of the new health clinic was celebrated by community leaders such as Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson; Alderman José G. Pérez, District 12 and Council President; Sixteenth Street clinicians; school leaders; and other government officials who were in attendance.

“We know that healthy bodies and minds are paramount to a good education,” said Pamela Wilson, MD, vice president of medical affairs at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers. “We’re grateful for the trust that MPS leaders have placed in us to care for South Division High School students.”

South Division High School is home to one of the largest bilingual programs at the high school level in Wisconsin. South Division provides advanced placement coursework in most content areas, including art, calculus, English, history, and Spanish, allowing students to earn college credits. The new health clinic operated by SSCHC will be open to South Division students and staff from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and will offer health care services in Spanish and English. The clinic will provide sports physicals, vaccines, hearing and vision screenings, care for chronic conditions like asthma and diabetes, and more.

In line with its mission to provide quality, patient-centered, family-based health care free from linguistic, cultural, and economic barriers, SSCHC’s new health clinic will provide health services for students and staff regardless of their family’s insurance or financial status. Currently, 86% of Sixteenth Street’s patients are Hispanic and approximately 50% of their patient base is under 18 years old.

“Sixteenth Street is proud of its long history of keeping kids healthy,” said Dr. Wilson. “Since launching our school-based clinic program in 2016, we’ve expanded access to primary medical services for more than 6,800 students in Milwaukee and Waukesha.”

MPS is a diverse district welcoming all students and preparing them for success in higher education, post-educational opportunities, work and citizenship. The district is educating more than 68,000 students this year, 75% of which are considered economically disadvantaged. The health clinic at SDHS will be a way for families to easily access medical services throughout the school year.

“Children who are healthy and supported see benefits that go beyond just the treatment they get at school-based clinics,” said Martha Kreitzman, MPS Chief Financial Officer. “They do better academically and are more likely to ask for help for personal issues because of the trusting relationships they build with staff they see every day.”

Along with its 24 in-school clinic locations, SSCHC provides medical care, behavioral health care, dental care, physical therapy, and substance abuse treatment in Milwaukee and Waukesha. SSCHC also offers support programs for families, social services, and HIV care.

About Milwaukee Public Schools

Milwaukee Public Schools is committed to accelerating student achievement, building positive relationships between youth and adults, and cultivating leadership at all levels. The district’s commitment to improvement continues to show results:

For the 2022-23 school year, 94% percent of budget dollars go directly to MPS schools;

MPS offers one of the most extensive Montessori programs in the country, including the only dual language Montessori school in Wisconsin; and

Each year, dozens of MPS high school students earn the Seal of Biliteracy, sanctioned by the State of Wisconsin, for proficiency in multiple languages.

Learn more about MPS by visiting our website. More news is available at mpsmke.com/news.

About Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers

For more than 50 years, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers has provided quality, patient-centered health care, health education and social services free from linguistic, cultural, and economic barriers. More than 42,000 individuals rely on Sixteenth Street for adult and pediatric medical services, behavioral health counseling and treatment, chronic disease management, supportive social services, and health education. Learn more at sschc.org.