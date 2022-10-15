Are you looking for a way to make your home or business more sustainable? If so, these tips for choosing eco-friendly furniture will help you start.

Sustainable living doesn’t have to be difficult. If composting and adopting a no-waste lifestyle isn’t realistic for you, there are other ways to care for the environment. Filling your home or business with sustainably-sourced furniture can have an enormous impact.

Choosing eco-friendly furniture isn’t like selecting typical pieces. You’ll need to remember a few things to pick the right ones. If you’re committed to improving the environment on a personal scale, keep these furnishing tips in mind.

Pay Attention to Materials

Materials are the most important factor to consider when looking for sustainable furniture. Using lumber contributes to deforestation. Reclaimed wood furniture has all the aesthetic benefits of lumber without pulling fresh materials from the environment.

Some wood species are more sustainable than others. Bamboo grows quickly and propagates on its own. Experts don’t worry about seeing this material on an “endangered species” list anytime soon.

Wood isn’t the only material you can use to create things. Using plastic lumber to build furniture doesn’t involve using lumber. While plastic might seem counterproductive, these pieces usually source from recycled materials.

Consider Thrifted Pieces

Believe it or not, there’s a way to incorporate wood furniture without harming the environment. Thrifted pieces don’t require additional manufacturing or materials. Buying second-hand also keeps waste out of landfills.

Sometimes, choosing eco-friendly furniture means giving something new life. Vintage furniture has a certain charm that will make your space unique. Take this opportunity to get creative by transforming old pieces.

Buy Furniture Without VOCs

Some wood furniture undergoes a treatment process to make them flame resistant. Usually, manufacturers use volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to achieve these features. However, VOCs can release toxic fumes that harm both humans and ecosystems.

Untreated wood won’t contain these harmful chemicals. You may even find a manufacturer that uses natural substances to treat lumber. Buying furniture without VOCs keeps the environment clean if they ever wind up in a dump site.

If you want to incorporate sustainability into your life and business, start with the items around you. Be diligent about where you purchase your furniture from. Transitioning into an eco-friendly lifestyle takes time, but it is worth it in the long run.