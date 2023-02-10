Don’t let the great outdoors and Mother Nature ruin your wilderness experience. Here is what not to wear on your next outdoor hiking adventure.

Wilderness activities are excellent opportunities to exercise, socialize, and relax. However, your clothing can tremendously impact your outdoor experience. Check out this list of what not to wear on your next outdoor hike to ensure you have a successful adventure.

Fabric Considerations

Let’s start with your base, mid, and top-layer garments—otherwise known as your shirts and jackets! Certain types of clothing are ideal for outdoor activities such as hiking. These items often feature synthetic, breathable fabrics that absorb or resist moisture. Examples of these fabrics include nylon, polyester, and certain wool. Conversely, materials like cotton are ill-fitted for wilderness environments and hiking-related activities. Unlike more ideal fabrics, cotton materials retain water for long periods, leaving the wearer damp and uncomfortable. A wet cotton shirt or jacket can cause hypothermia when temperatures drop. In fact, “cotton kills” is a common saying within the hiking community.

Footwear Considerations

Wearing proper shoes while hiking is as important as wearing the ideal clothing materials and fabrics. Injuries and discomfort are more likely to occur on your hike without adequate weather protection and support for your feet. Plus, ill-fitting shoes contribute to a less enjoyable experience overall. Consider wearing multi-terrain running shoes or hiking boots for warmer weather, and stay away from open-toed, flimsy footwear. For winter hiking, stick solely to snow and hiking boots. Most importantly, you want to keep your feet safe and dry all day long, so you should avoid wearing canvas-material footwear.

Backpack Considerations

Don’t forget about your accessories! Any hiking enthusiast can tell you the lifesaving benefits of owning an outdoor backpack. Top brands such as Patagonia and The North Face produce high-quality, performance-friendly bags that are ideal for hiking and other wilderness activities. However, not all backpacks are equal—standard canvas school bags and one-strap packs are unsuitable for hiking. These bags don’t effectively eliminate neck, shoulder, and back stress by distributing the weight to other parts of the body. Conversely, hiking backpacks feature specific design elements that allow you to carry more supplies without feeling sluggish.

Understanding what not to wear on your next outdoor hike ensures you have a more enjoyable, successful experience. Stock up on quality outdoor clothing items and accessories so that you can bask in the outdoors all year round!