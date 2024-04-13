What To Consider When Installing a New HVAC System

Picking and choosing the right HVAC system doesn’t have to be a big challenge. Consider these factors to ensure that you’re getting the right unit!

The decision to install a new HVAC system is a significant investment in comfort and the quality of life for any home. It’s much more than selecting the right name brand or HVAC installer. You need to make informed decisions that’ll keep you comfortable, save on energy costs, and possibly reduce your ecological footprint as well. Here are a few things to consider when installing a new HVAC system to make the decision-making process easier.

The Power of Proper Sizing

The first step of installing a new HVAC unit begins with choosing the right size unit, which is critical to efficiency and comfort. Oversized units will short cycle, meaning they’ll turn on and off quickly, which actually reduces the system’s efficiency. On the other hand, undersized units will run constantly, leading to increased wear and tear.

Determining the right size involves taking many factors into account, such as square footage, the number of windows, your home insulation, and your area’s general climate. An HVAC professional should perform a Manual J calculation before making any recommendations. This detailed assessment defines the amount of heat gain and loss for each room, ensuring the system is neither too big nor too small for your home’s needs.

Energy Efficiency and Your Home

A high-efficiency HVAC system is a sound investment that pays for itself over time. We can measure a system’s energy efficiency by the SEER (seasonal energy efficiency ratio) for air conditioners and AFUE (annual fuel utilization efficiency) for furnaces.

Something to consider when installing a new HVAC system is the SEER or AFUE level. You may also want to check for features like variable speed motors and zoned heating and cooling, which can further enhance your system’s efficiency.

Advanced Technology and Comfort

Modern HVAC systems utilize a lot of technology that can greatly improve comfort and convenience. Smart thermostats can learn your schedule, anticipate your heating or cooling needs, and even adjust the temperature while you’re away to save energy.

Some high-end systems include humidity controls, air purification, and zoning capabilities, which cater to different preferences in various areas of the home. Some of the most popular environmental sensors can pick up on minor changes in your house’s environment to keep the climate at a comfortable level.

The Role of Proper Installation

Even the best HVAC system won’t perform as it should if you don’t install it correctly. Choosing the right HVAC installer is as important as picking the right system. Ensuring the installer has the right licensing and experience with the type of system you want installed is essential. A proper installation also involves sealing ductwork, ensuring proper airflow, and verifying refrigerant levels.

By carefully considering these factors, you can get a new HVAC system that’ll enhance your home’s comfort while also being a wise, long-term investment.