MPS Students Can Access Chromebooks and Discounted Internet for learning

All MPS students are eligible to submit a request to receive a Chromebook to keep at home. Families can also receive free or discounted Internet service! Please see details below to take part in these exciting programs.

Chromebooks for Students

All MPS students can receive a Chromebook to keep at home for homework and learning. Chromebooks can be kept by students until they graduate or leave the district. Devices are provided by the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) designed to give students the tools they need to learn.

To receive a Chromebook, fill out a two-question survey. You can take the survey and request a Chromebook for every MPS student in your household. Students will receive only one Chromebook.

Survey link: https://mpsmke.com/techecf

• Chromebook orders will be placed and devices will be distributed in January 2023.

• MPS will not repair or replace broken Chromebooks that are provided through the ECF program.

If you have questions or need help with the survey, please contact your child’s school.

Free Internet Access for MPS Families

All MPS families are eligible to receive a $30 per month discount on Internet service. If you select Spectrum or AT&T, which offers service for $30 per month, your service can be free!

To learn more about the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), visit ACPbenefit.org.

In addition to providing discounted Internet service, the ACP provides a one-time, up to $100 per household discount on a connected device such as a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet with a participating provider.

Be sure to ask about any additional fees when you sign up for service.

For answers to frequently asked questions, please see below.

We hope all MPS families take advantage of this program to help students learn!

Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Questions and Answers

How do I sign up for discounted Internet service?

Go to ACPbenefit.org and sign up for the ACP program.

Next, sign up for service with a participating Internet provider. In Milwaukee, two providers are participating in the ACP and are offering service for $30/month or less: Spectrum: 1-877-959-1748

AT&T: 1-877-247-1780

What if I am already in a contract for home Internet service at more than $30/month?

If you are currently receiving service from Charter or AT&T, you can call them and switch to a $30/month plan after signing up and being approved for the ACP.

If you are currently in a contract for service from another provider, ask if they participate in the ACP. You can sign up for the ACP and apply the benefit to any participating plan, even when the cost is $30 per month or more.

What if I am already in the ACP program and receiving Internet service on my phone?

The ACP benefit is “portable,” meaning that you can move it from one provider or type of service to another. However, if you want to switch plans or providers, there may be penalties for ending service.

What if several members of my household are eligible for the ACP—can we receive more than one benefit?

The ACP benefit is limited to one per household.

Where can I get more information?

For more information, or if you need assistance with enrollment, contact the ACP Support Center at ACPSupport@usac.org or 1-877-384-2575. Help is available seven days per week from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

For additional information, visit https://www.educationsuperhighway.org/acpbenefit/faqs/