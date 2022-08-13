On Tuesday, August 9, Wellpoint Care Network distributed yard signs at Milwaukee Police Department District 7’s National Night Out with messages to promote safe driving.

Through a city-wide yard sign campaign, Wellpoint is encouraging drivers to ‘Slow Your Roll’ to make the streets of Milwaukee safer for cars and pedestrians alike. Currently, hundreds of signs are present in almost a dozen Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Community members interested in getting a ‘Slow Your Roll’ yard sign can request one at (414) 463-1880 or at the Wellpoint Care Network campus, located at 8901 W. Capitol Drive