Wellpoint Care Network Breaks Ground on Green Stormwater Infrastructure Project

By Karen Stokes

On Tuesday afternoon, Wellpoint Care Network welcomed the community to their Capitol Drive Campus to kick off the Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) project taking place as part of a multi-year project to transform Wellpoint Cares 18-acre campus into a vibrant neighborhood anchor where families and neighbors will find trauma informed social services, mental health resources and a place to connect.

The Green Stormwater Infrastructure project is a collaborative effort between Wellpoint Care Network and the Fresh Coast Protection Partnership, a Community-Based Partnership between Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) and Corvias Infrastructure Solutions (CIS).

This GSI project is designed to capture at least one million gallons of stormwater and includes constructed wetlands, bioswales, and native landscaping. Construction of the GSI is scheduled to begin in May 2024 with completion in October 2024.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee Alderman of District 5 Lamont Westmoreland, WellPoint Care CEO Ann Leinfelder Grove, and Fresh Coast Protection Partnership Market Director Kurt Farrell gave brief remarks in support of the project.

“The vision for this is to collect up to a million gallons of water when it rains really hard. That helps prevent flooding in the neighborhood and it decreases the likelihood that the storm water rolls into the tunnels and creates problems further down,” said Leinfelder Grove.

The project includes major improvements to the existing building on 8901 W Capitol Dr. including a state-of-the-art mental health clinic, a community social hall, a trauma care training center and redevelopment of the surrounding grounds with walking paths, a peace garden, and community gardens.

“WellPoint Care Network is in the midst of a multi-year, multi-phase renovation to a building that was constructed in 1955, a building that until a few years ago looked like it was constructed in 1955,” Leinfelder Grove said. “This is a chance for us to reimagine our commitment here at the northwest quadrant of the city of Milwaukee.”

“When we work together in our community we can make incredible things happen. Partnerships help to elevate this work,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “This project will reduce the potential of flooding. This project will have a positive impact on our environment.