Wellpoint Care Network Celebrates Completion of Green Stormwater Infrastructure

By Karen Stokes

On Thursday, Oct 24, WellPoint Care Network celebrated the completion of the large-scale Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) project on its Capitol Drive campus by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Construction of the GSI began in May 2024. The project includes major improvements to the existing building on 8901 W Capitol Dr. including a state-of-the-art mental health clinic, a community social hall, a trauma care training center, and redevelopment of the surrounding grounds with walking paths, a peace garden, and community gardens.

“This was such an important and exciting project for Wellpoint Care, our neighborhood, and the city of Milwaukee,” said Ann Leinfelder Grove, CEO of Wellpoint Care Network.

“Not only are the environmental and community impacts impressive and truly meaningful, but the project itself represents a living example of the importance and the impact of caring, connection, and collaboration. Milwaukee has been our home for 175 years and we are grateful to be a part of this project and partnership for lasting impact.”

The initial external construction project on the campus grounds was a collaborative effort between Wellpoint Care and the Fresh Coast Protection Partnership, a community-based partnership between Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) and Corvias Infrastructure Solutions (CIS).

Wellpoint Care Network, a community-facing human services organization based in Milwaukee, recently completed a large-scale Green Stormwater Infrastructure (GSI) project.

This innovative project features a wetland and bioswale system designed to capture, treat, and temporarily store up to 1.2 million gallons of rainwater on-site, significantly reducing flood risk in the surrounding neighborhood and improving the water quality of the Menomonee River and Lake Michigan.

Beyond its environmental impact, this project is part of a larger multi-year effort to transform Wellpoint Care’s historic 18-acre campus into a vibrant neighborhood anchor where families, neighbors, and community partners will find trauma-informed social services, mental health resources, and a place to connect, collaborate, and care for themselves and one another.